Turtle soup was a popular American dish for thousands of years, with evidence that an Indigenous tribe called the Calusa hunted and ate turtles in southern Florida long before Spanish explorers discovered it in the 1500s. British explorers caught wind of turtle soup, first with sailors using turtles as an emergency food supply and later with aristocrats importing green sea turtles from overseas.

Originating in American South and Caribbean cuisine, turtle soup became a delicacy in Europe. Colonists brought recipes with them, and by the mid-1700s turtle soup was back in America where it once belonged. Of course, green sea turtle was not widely available, so innovative American chefs began using snapping turtle, box turtle, and diamondback terrapin. "Turtle frolic" parties became an American pastime of the 18th century, with states as far north as historic Rhode Island throwing lavish parties when sailors were able to catch a large meal. The stew usually included vegetables like onion, carrots, and turnips, mixed with turtle meat and broth. Often, people served the soup in the turtle's shell for large groups to share.

This food trend continued up until fairly recently. The sea turtle population dwindled considerably by the 1820s, but people kept eating them despite higher prices. Other species quickly followed suit, with terrapin lasting on menus until the 1950s. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 criminalized hunting green sea turtles, eventually causing the soup to disappear from menus.