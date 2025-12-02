The Great Depression Dish Named After President Hoover That Still Hits Today
It's no secret that the Great Depression gave rise to some of the most fascinating dishes in American culinary history. Iconic dishes like banana sandwiches and meatloaf were created out of necessity and resourcefulness. Another dish that became symbolic of the era was Hoover stew. Named after President Herbert Hoover, whose presidency coincided with the onset of the Great Depression, the stew's recipe calls for a number of boxed and canned ingredients. It's also highly adaptable and can be modified to include whatever a home cook happens to have on hand. It became a staple meal for families trying to make do while providing nourishment for families, a legacy that still endures today.
During the Great Depression, nearly a quarter of Americans were unemployed. Many households stretched their grocery budgets to the limit or lined up at soup kitchens put in place to assist those affected by the economic crisis. While Hoover stew's exact origins are unknown, the dish first gained popularity due to its heartiness and versatility. Early versions typically included boiled water, pasta, canned vegetables, and hot dogs, ingredients that were accessible, inexpensive, and filling. Visually, it may not have been a showstopper, but this dish wasn't to entertain or push the boundaries of cuisine; it was to make the most use of its ingredients and create a meal that could be stretched over many servings.
Hoover stew inspired similar dishes and remains popular among modern families
Following the Great Depression, Hoover stew remained a staple and even inspired variations. One offshoot, farmer's soup, is heavier on root vegetables, though the differences are so minimal that the names are sometimes used interchangeably. The most notable spin-off, however, is mulligan stew, which gained fame among vagrants and traveling workers for being easy to make. Like Hoover stew, mulligan stew is a medley-style recipe that traditionally keeps the canned vegetables, forgoes the pasta, swaps the hot dogs for proteins like corned beef, and adds ketchup for flavor. Mulligan stew also leaves room for flexibility and adaptation, so it wouldn't be uncouth to add in spices like rosemary or other inexpensive, filling ingredients like onions and potatoes.
Hoover stew remains popular today, with a presence on social media platforms like TikTok, where users share variations and praise its affordability. For those looking to enhance the recipe, some Reddit users recommend sautéing the sliced hot dogs to deepen the flavor or swapping them out for spiced sausage. Others add in garlic, pinto beans, and crushed tomatoes to incorporate more texture and enrich the taste. You can also add russet potatoes, beef broth, and ground beef to create poor man's stew, a similar recipe that's delicious no matter how much money you have.