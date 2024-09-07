13 Meats People Used To Eat, But Are Now Illegal In The US

Regardless of what stance you take on eating meat, the truth is people have been consuming it for a very long time. Archaeological evidence such as cut marks on fossilized animal bones tells us that humans have been eating meat for at least 2.4 million years. At first, it was likely fish, small animals, and scraps left over from other predators' kills. Then came hunting and butchering. When fire came into the picture, the first barbecues were born.

Over the centuries, humans have eaten pretty much any meat they could get their hands on. In modern times, we've become a bit more selective about the foods we eat. In fact, many meats that were popular in the past are now outright illegal in the United States. Most laws banning specific meats are meant to either protect certain species or protect us against foodborne illnesses.

The next time you're tucking into a perfectly grilled New York strip steak or a roast chicken, take a minute to consider that not so long ago that protein could have been turtle, dog, or owl meat. Interested to know what other animals people used to eat that are forbidden today? Read on to discover some surprising meats that are illegal to sell or serve as food in the U.S.

