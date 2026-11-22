6 Sandwiches At Chick-Fil-A, Ranked
Easy to eat and even easier to enjoy, Chick-fil-A's lineup of sandwiches offers savory handhelds for any customer who is craving a bigger chicken entree. Especially when compared to a simple box of nuggets or strips, its sandwiches satisfy a heftier appetite with extra accompaniments like fluffy bread, pickles, cheese, and other toppings. Without a burger in sight, Chick-fil-A's menu features exclusively grilled or fried boneless chicken breasts. The grilled chicken is flavored with a lemon-herb marinade, while the fried chicken is first breaded in a seasoned mix before it's pressure-fried in 100% refined peanut oil.
Wanting to have a clucking-good lunch, I decided to taste-test six of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches (not including wraps, seasonal selections, or breakfast items), in order to rank them from worst to best. A universal praise I gave to all the contenders was that the chicken was absolutely delicious — whether grilled or fried, it was big, juicy, and flavorful. So what was really left to judge? Plenty, as it turns out. The styles of the sandwiches made noticeable differences in taste and quality. Ultimately, the classics radiated in their simplicity, while the more complicated orders tripped over too many bad ingredients. Curious how your own favorites fared under my judgment? Found out exactly how I ranked them right now.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
6. Deluxe Sandwich with American Cheese
The $6.09 Deluxe Sandwich was a failure, and a prime example of how too many add-ons could be a detriment to the overall enjoyability of the meal. It featured the same base ingredients as the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich: fried boneless breast, dill pickle chips, and toasted bun. Added to that, the Deluxe included lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced cheese. American, Colby Jack, or Pepper Jack were the current cheese options, so I went with the restaurant's chosen default for this entree, which was American.
I didn't have any issues with the chicken itself. Living up to Chick-fil-A's namesake product, it was crispy and seasoned to perfection on the exterior, and was thick, meaty, and juicy on the inside. That poor piece of poultry didn't deserve the sloppy treatment it received from the tomato and lettuce. Neither was in great condition. The green leaf lettuce was clearly old and already oxidized in sections, particularly around the edges, and the tomato was mealy and flavorless. It didn't take long at all for the veggies to become flabby under the steam and weight of the meat. And while I've always been American cheese's biggest supporter, it only worsened the quality, developing a pasty, semi-congealed texture that thickly coated the meat like gluey concrete.
5. Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Again, this was another case of unnecessary excess, in both ingredients and price. The chicken, however, was flawless. It was very meaty and juicy, expertly grilled, and its lemon-herb marinade brought fresher, bolder flavors to the entree. Perfect poultry aside, here's a long list of ingredients included on the Grilled Chicken Club: bacon, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled breast, multigrain brioche bun. And here's a long list of complaints I had: the bacon was way too greasy, the Colby Jack cheese was rubbery and flavorless, the lettuce was flaccid, the tomato was unripe, and the multigrain brioche bun was doughy. And costing $8.75, this was the most expensive option. It wasn't worth the high price.
The extra ingredients, most notably the bacon and cheese, didn't make sense and failed to elevate the meal. They mucked up the simple freshness of the grilled breast, forcing it to teeter off-balance and taste heavier than it should have. I did rank it one placement higher than the Deluxe Sandwich because the Colby Jack wasn't as abysmal as the American cheese. I also preferred the lettuce and tomato combination with the grilled meat compared to the classic fried style, since they complemented the overall freshness.
4. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Without the fatty bacon or commodity slices of flavorless cheese blends, balance was restored with the more simple and straightforward Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Per usual, the main meaty feature was perfect. Try as I might to find them, there were no defects for me to take note of in the lemon-herb marinated and grilled meat. While customers have been complaining about shrinkflation issues in the apparently smaller sizes of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches, I thought the exact opposite. Portion control was thrown to the wind — it was a huge serving for the price of $6.85. And even though there's always the greatest risk of overcooking chicken breast, it was cooked with expert finesse. It was succulent and well-seasoned, and definitely didn't taste dry.
Everything else worked in unison with the grilled meat. Each component maintained a keen focus on coordinating together to create a lighter, fresher, healthier option. Between the tomato, lettuce, and multigrain bun, there was no ingredient overkill.
I wasn't too happy with the hefty doughiness of the bread, but the multigrain taste was wholesome and worked well with the grilled meat and raw veggies. And while I do still have my complaints regarding the inferior quality of the lettuce and tomato, the overall lighter, fresher concept worked. Those smaller issues still brought it down to a lower ranking, especially when compared to my top three superior choices.
3. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese
The Spicy Deluxe Sandwich was everything the Deluxe Sandwich wished it could be. Costing $6.49, the ingredients included a spicy deep-fried breast, dill pickle chips, green leaf lettuce, tomato slices, Pepper Jack cheese, and a bun. Even though I complained earlier about the repeat issue with excess ingredients, they all made sense in this rendition. This was a cohesive concept. Rather than being overwhelming forces, each component appropriately coordinated with each other.
The breaded and fried chicken (no surprise, it was crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside) and the creamy slices of Pepper Jack cheese packed unforgettable punches of heat. The combination was very spicy and very delicious. The lettuce and tomato were refreshing additions to all that heat, while the dill pickles provided another interesting counterbalance. The soft, fluffy bread was also a perfect buffer to quell the spice to a level that I could tolerate more.
The main problem I had was nothing new: the quality of the lettuce and tomato was still a disappointment. The delicate green leaf lettuce quickly fell limp under the weight and heat of the other ingredients, while the tomato was bland and mealy. Luckily, not all of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches included lettuce and tomato. The ones that earned my top two spots in this ranking didn't have poor-quality produce.
2. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
I'm a firm believer that there can be boldness in simplicity, and the $5.69 Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A definitely supported my theory. The assembly was easy, with just a spicy, breaded, and fried chicken breast and dill pickles served on a toasted bun. It didn't have to try too hard for me to like it. With one glance at that plump piece of poultry with its tantalizingly crisp edges and deep red hue from the paprika and spices, my mouth was watering, and I couldn't wait for my first big bite.
It was hot, I kid you not. The toasted white bun, still soft and fluffy on the inside, helped to mellow out the intense spiciness. The generous slices of dill pickle chips were another component to help cut through the spiciness/oiliness of the deep-fried breast — their sharp acidity acted as a playful counterbalance to everything else.
But there was one other option I liked just a little better. One that didn't make my eyes water or make me reach for my drink after every bite. While I was entertained by the impressive heat level on the Spicy Chicken, I'd rather choose a more approachable, easygoing option for any future trips to Chick-fil-A.
1. Chicken Sandwich
The classic conquered. Without too many threatening opponents standing in its way, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich was my top champ. This is the one I would want to order over and over again exactly as is, without a single desire to improve it with any Chick-fil-A ordering hacks. It had what all the other competitors lacked: nothing. There was no cheese, sauce, spicy breading, bacon, tomato, or lettuce. As the least expensive option at $5.29, it was composed simply of fried chicken, pickles, and a bun. I really did enjoy my second-place choice, but it was a relief to eat a meal without the constant interruption of spicy heat during my fast food feasting.
It also made a huge difference to not worry over the nuisance of lower-quality ingredients. There were no old pieces of green leaf lettuce sagging into a limp, flaccid mound, and no mealy tomato slices disintegrating under the pressure of a hot, hefty piece of chicken until its juices absorbed into the bread and made it soggy. Obviously, Chick-fil-A understood how crazy-good the simple pairing is of crisp, juicy, perfectly seasoned poultry and a few slices of dill pickles. And try as one might to make a copycat version of this sandwich, I don't think anyone would disagree that the fast-food-bought version was best. If there were one choice that would be worth waiting in Chick-fil-A's notoriously slow drive-thru, this one's definitely it.
Methodology
My judgment was based on flavor, ingredient quality, texture, balance, cost evaluation, and overall enjoyment. Because the chicken itself was consistently great across the board, I focused my assessment on how well any accompanying ingredients enhanced the main protein and how they contributed to the eating experience as a whole. I seriously considered whether each entree offered a cohesive combination of flavors. Ingredient quality was of particular concern to me, and I assessed whether certain toppings unnecessarily complicated the meal or made it worse due to cheapness or lack of freshness.
I ordered each option exactly as described on the menu, without any changes or substitutions. I went with the default cheeses for any option that included it as a topping. All the entrees were ordered at the drive-thru and consumed within 30 minutes of purchasing. While I really (really, really) wanted to order freshly made waffle fries to eat alongside my entrees, I knew the extra carbs would deter a more thorough judgment. But you betcha I'll get those next time I visit Chick-fil-A when I order my newly designated No. 1 favorite sandwich.