Easy to eat and even easier to enjoy, Chick-fil-A's lineup of sandwiches offers savory handhelds for any customer who is craving a bigger chicken entree. Especially when compared to a simple box of nuggets or strips, its sandwiches satisfy a heftier appetite with extra accompaniments like fluffy bread, pickles, cheese, and other toppings. Without a burger in sight, Chick-fil-A's menu features exclusively grilled or fried boneless chicken breasts. The grilled chicken is flavored with a lemon-herb marinade, while the fried chicken is first breaded in a seasoned mix before it's pressure-fried in 100% refined peanut oil.

Wanting to have a clucking-good lunch, I decided to taste-test six of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches (not including wraps, seasonal selections, or breakfast items), in order to rank them from worst to best. A universal praise I gave to all the contenders was that the chicken was absolutely delicious — whether grilled or fried, it was big, juicy, and flavorful. So what was really left to judge? Plenty, as it turns out. The styles of the sandwiches made noticeable differences in taste and quality. Ultimately, the classics radiated in their simplicity, while the more complicated orders tripped over too many bad ingredients. Curious how your own favorites fared under my judgment? Found out exactly how I ranked them right now.



Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.