You Can Order Freshly Made Fries At Chick-Fil-A (But You Probably Don't Need To)

Chick-fil-A is best known for its crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches. When you need a little something extra on the side, its signature waffle fries — the chain's most-ordered item — get the job done. Chick-fil-A uses Idaho potatoes and cooks all of its fries to the same temperature and crispiness; if you want them extra-crispy, all you have to do is ask.

Fast food restaurants often prepare food in advance to keep up with demand and ensure low wait times, but that could lead to soggy fries if you don't get them as soon as they're out of the fryer. If you want them extra-crispy, just ask the person at the counter and they should heed the request. If ordering through the app, scroll down to the special instructions box and request crispier fries. The downside to ordering through the app is you don't know if they accepted the request until you receive your food. But Chick-fil-A's turnaround times mean you hardly ever come across those soggy fries in the first place.