You Can Make A Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With Just Walmart Ingredients

While at Walmart, grab some boneless, skinless chicken breasts, then the ingredients for the brine. According to YouTuber and chef Jason Farmer, the chain doesn't actually use pickle juice in its brine. Instead, it uses a blend of water, salt, paprika, MSG, black pepper, and honey mustard powder.

To get that crispy coating, pick up some granulated sugar and nonfat milk powder to go with the all-purpose flour and salt. Chick-fil-A also allegedly uses MSG in its coating, along with baking powder, white pepper, cayenne, and mustard powder. While the list is long, you do repeat some ingredients. Chick-fil-A uses a milk wash before the flour coating, but you can just use milk powder instead of regular milk, plus whisked eggs. Finally, you'll need oil to fry the chicken, so opt for a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as peanut oil. Chick-fil-A pressure-fries its chicken, so you can do that, too, if you have access to a pressure fryer.

If you're in a pinch and can't brine and bread your own chicken, pick up some Great Value Southern-Style Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. While there are a few things on the list, you only have to stop at one store, and at least you won't have to make a homemade Chick-fil-A sauce thanks to that copycat version. If you don't love Chick-fil-A sauce, you can buy some ranch, or even make a homemade Polynesian sauce with just French dressing, honey, and apple cider vinegar.