You Can Make A Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With Just Walmart Ingredients
Chick-fil-A: A fast-casual chicken chain most famous for its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce, which is often paired with a chicken sandwich or tenders. If you're regularly craving Chick-fil-A and want to save a little money by making a sandwich at home (or maybe the craving hits on a Sunday, when all the restaurants are closed), you can run to your local Walmart and pick up everything you need for a copycat version.
There are three main elements in a Chick-fil-A sandwich: a bun, some pickles, and a piece of crispy chicken. The bun and pickles are easy enough to find; just purchase Walmart's Great Value buns and pickle chips. But for the chicken, you'll need to pick up a few more ingredients, brine the fillets, and then crisp them up, so it's a slightly longer shopping list. To enhance this sandwich even more, buy the copycat Walmart Great Value Chicken Dipping Sauce, which many agree is a more affordable Chick-fil-A sauce dupe.
Everything you need for Chick-fil-A chicken
While at Walmart, grab some boneless, skinless chicken breasts, then the ingredients for the brine. According to YouTuber and chef Jason Farmer, the chain doesn't actually use pickle juice in its brine. Instead, it uses a blend of water, salt, paprika, MSG, black pepper, and honey mustard powder.
To get that crispy coating, pick up some granulated sugar and nonfat milk powder to go with the all-purpose flour and salt. Chick-fil-A also allegedly uses MSG in its coating, along with baking powder, white pepper, cayenne, and mustard powder. While the list is long, you do repeat some ingredients. Chick-fil-A uses a milk wash before the flour coating, but you can just use milk powder instead of regular milk, plus whisked eggs. Finally, you'll need oil to fry the chicken, so opt for a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as peanut oil. Chick-fil-A pressure-fries its chicken, so you can do that, too, if you have access to a pressure fryer.
If you're in a pinch and can't brine and bread your own chicken, pick up some Great Value Southern-Style Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. While there are a few things on the list, you only have to stop at one store, and at least you won't have to make a homemade Chick-fil-A sauce thanks to that copycat version. If you don't love Chick-fil-A sauce, you can buy some ranch, or even make a homemade Polynesian sauce with just French dressing, honey, and apple cider vinegar.