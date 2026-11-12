For A Better Bologna Sandwich, Make It Hoagie Style And Pile On The Vegetables
Bologna is a childhood mainstay of many, eaten between cuts of white bread, smothered with mayonnaise and mustard, and often fried for extra deliciousness. Although it's a classic, tastes change, and you may eventually seek new ways to dress up this simple cold cut, including adding it to other dishes besides sandwiches. But, if you're a sandwich lover to the end, you don't have to miss out on the fun of trying something new. Reimagine the white bread bologna sandwich by putting together a bologna hoagie with an array of colorful vegetables.
To start, choose a high-quality sandwich bread that holds all the ingredients while still providing a relatively soft chew. While some ponder the true difference between the bread used for a hoagie and a sub, what matters most here is selecting a roll with a good firmness without being overly tough. A hoagie roll spreads out the love and gives you more room to pile on the vegetables, so pick multiple of your favorites. Onion, lettuce, pickles, and tomato are common sandwich toppers, but you can get imaginative within those categories.
Personalizing the veggies on your bologna hoagie
Cut up raw red onion, or pair caramelized onion with fried bologna to add a touch of sweetness to the meat's savory flavor. For leafy greens, butter lettuce is a soft-leaf variety with a mild taste, while romaine and iceberg offer a refreshing crunch. Dill pickles add a tangy acidic component that brightens up heavier ingredients, such as cooked onions and fried bologna. However, you might choose bread and butter pickles to continue carrying those sweet notes through.
Beefsteak, heirloom, and globe tomatoes are great varieties to eat in sandwiches due to their juiciness, flavor, and firm exteriors. Turn up the heat by layering on sliced banana peppers or jalapeños. Get truly creative by tossing in veggies such as zucchini, mushrooms, or avocados. Avocados are a creamy source of healthy fats, while zucchini satisfies the opposite end of the textural spectrum with its crisp snap. Plus, the earthy nuttiness of mushrooms complements the meat. Fried bologna is always best for serving up a sandwich with the most flavor, but these veggie combinations also work with bologna straight from the pack for bologna pairings you'll want to try again.