For A Better Bologna Sandwich, Make It Hoagie Style And Pile On The Vegetables

Bologna is a childhood mainstay of many, eaten between cuts of white bread, smothered with mayonnaise and mustard, and often fried for extra deliciousness. Although it's a classic, tastes change, and you may eventually seek new ways to dress up this simple cold cut, including adding it to other dishes besides sandwiches. But, if you're a sandwich lover to the end, you don't have to miss out on the fun of trying something new. Reimagine the white bread bologna sandwich by putting together a bologna hoagie with an array of colorful vegetables.

To start, choose a high-quality sandwich bread that holds all the ingredients while still providing a relatively soft chew. While some ponder the true difference between the bread used for a hoagie and a sub, what matters most here is selecting a roll with a good firmness without being overly tough. A hoagie roll spreads out the love and gives you more room to pile on the vegetables, so pick multiple of your favorites. Onion, lettuce, pickles, and tomato are common sandwich toppers, but you can get imaginative within those categories.