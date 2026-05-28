Is There Actually A Difference Between A Sub And A Hoagie?

No matter what you call them, hoagies and subs are delicious — but is there actually a difference between them? The accepted moniker largely depends on what part of the country you're in when you're ordering your sandwich. As a born-and-raised eastern Pennsylvanian, I call every long-ish sandwich a hoagie — but the rest of the state (and the rest of the country, for that matter) doesn't seem to agree with me. I took some time to scour the internet to learn whether there's actually a difference between a sub and a hoagie (it turns out, these aren't even the only two options — sub sandwiches are referred to by a ton of different names).

For some people, a sub and a hoagie are the same thing — a long sandwich filled with, well, whatever you're in the mood for. Others say, however, that there's a stark difference between the two. For those who don't believe the terms are one in the same, the difference lies in the bread. A hoagie, traditionally, is served on a tougher, Italian-style roll that's cut from end to end (almost all the way through, but not quite), while a sub is served on softer bread that's sliced horizontally (similar to the old-school Subway cut — it's still a smart ordering hack to fit way more toppings on your sub), creating a top and bottom piece of bread (they're both solid ways to build your sandwich so the fillings don't fall out). Still others say that the fillings also separate the two sandwiches — hoagies are typically served cold and loaded with cold cuts, fresh veggies, and a heavy helping of oil and vinegar. The term sub is a bit more versatile. Subs can be hot or cold, with a variety of fillings.