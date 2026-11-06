Add A Packet Of This To A Jar Of Pickles For An Absolutely Crave-Worthy Snack

Just because you might not always make your pickles from scratch doesn't mean that you can't still tailor them to your taste. Although pickles can come in sweet, sour, or precisely-labeled varieties like garlic, a lot of those store-bought jars are just going to taste like, well, pickles. They tend to be salty and vinegar-forward without many noticeable tasting notes beyond that. But a packet of the ranch seasoning that you may already have in the pantry can make them taste a lot more flavorful, possibly even homemade.

The ranch seasoning that you might use to enliven burgers, perk up eggs, or make the ubiquitous ranch dressing, also transfers well to pickles. Its chief tangy, herbaceous qualities are present in many store-bought pickle brands to begin with, so the addition of ranch seasoning will serve to amplify what's already there. It can also add more flavor to those pickles that are on the plainer side.

It's easy to add, too. Just remove some brine from the jar to make room, toss in a packet of ranch seasoning, and vigorously shake to distribute the powder. If you're hesitant to mix an entire packet, you could also start with about a tablespoon and keep increasing until you reach the ranch intensity you desire. You can then simply munch away, or use your ranch spears and medallions to bolster other pickle dishes.