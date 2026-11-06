Add A Packet Of This To A Jar Of Pickles For An Absolutely Crave-Worthy Snack
Just because you might not always make your pickles from scratch doesn't mean that you can't still tailor them to your taste. Although pickles can come in sweet, sour, or precisely-labeled varieties like garlic, a lot of those store-bought jars are just going to taste like, well, pickles. They tend to be salty and vinegar-forward without many noticeable tasting notes beyond that. But a packet of the ranch seasoning that you may already have in the pantry can make them taste a lot more flavorful, possibly even homemade.
The ranch seasoning that you might use to enliven burgers, perk up eggs, or make the ubiquitous ranch dressing, also transfers well to pickles. Its chief tangy, herbaceous qualities are present in many store-bought pickle brands to begin with, so the addition of ranch seasoning will serve to amplify what's already there. It can also add more flavor to those pickles that are on the plainer side.
It's easy to add, too. Just remove some brine from the jar to make room, toss in a packet of ranch seasoning, and vigorously shake to distribute the powder. If you're hesitant to mix an entire packet, you could also start with about a tablespoon and keep increasing until you reach the ranch intensity you desire. You can then simply munch away, or use your ranch spears and medallions to bolster other pickle dishes.
The best ways to use your seasoned pickles
Fried pickles are perhaps the most famous of all briny cucumber uses. Reaching for the ranchified kind will, of course, bring more depth to what can often be a decadent but pretty one-note appetizer or snack. A bit more of the seasoning in your fried pickle batter will amp up the inimitable buttermilk tang even further. You can serve the fried pickles with ranch dressing for dipping as well to send it all totally over the top (the triple dose would likely get you automatic enrollment in some kind of ranch fan club).
You should also pencil ranch pickles on the list of creative ingredients to add to your bloody Mary. Pickles add a nice sharpness to the drink, and it's already known that the ranch will mingle terrifically with the drink's tomato base thanks to the flavor's long-running partnership with veggies. But you needn't go that far if you don't wish to; ranch pickles will also bolster more everyday things like tuna, chicken, or egg salads, sandwiches, and everyone's favorite pickle presentation: out of the jar in front of the refrigerator.