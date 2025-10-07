Here's How To Make Quick Pickles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're a pickle fan, you often want to take them right out of the fridge to enjoy a crunchy bite for a quick and simple snack. They're always perfect on a sandwich or burger, of course, but take a leap and try some new combos like pickles and roasted potatoes or pickles paired with pizza. There's a lot of room to work with in terms of their sour, salty flavor profile. And if you're ready to expand your horizons beyond your current store-bought brand, take a look at Chowhound's ranking of pickles to get a new perspective.

That said, have you ever considered making homemade pickles? It might seem a little intimidating, but it's really quick and easy if you follow the right process. For some help on the issue, we reached out to Melissa King, a "Top Chef All-Stars" winner and author of "Cook Like a King: Recipes from My California Chinese Kitchen." To make a quick pickle, King says, "Make sure the liquid is at a rolling boil before you pour over your vegetables. Keep the vegetables consistently sized and shaped. I go for bite-sized."

Getting your pickling liquid to a properly hot temperature will ensure that the water, vinegar, and sugar have thoroughly mixed. The right temperature will also help release the flavor of added aromatics. Keeping the veggies consistent will give you reliable flavor from pickle to pickle.