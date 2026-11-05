11 Coleslaw Cabbage Swaps You Need To Try At Least Once

For many people, the crisp snap of coleslaw, whether sweet or tangy, is an integral part of a summer picnic, a Thanksgiving plate overflowing with sides, or a topping for the perfect pulled pork sandwich. That crunch comes largely from raw, shredded green or red cabbage, and therein lies the rub. Not everyone likes cabbage, or can eat it comfortably. In fact, some people are even allergic to raw cabbage. The good news is, you can swap in plenty of other crunchy veggies for cabbage.

By definition, coleslaw has cabbage — the word comes from the Dutch term koolsla, meaning cabbage salad. But that's okay, we won't tell! Besides, people have been making non-cabbage slaws, like classic carrot salad, for decades. While the items listed below are intended to serve as cabbage substitutes and the primary ingredient, you can combine them in whatever slaw you make. Many also complement traditional coleslaw, giving it better flavor and crunch. Two pro tips: Squeeze or pat out excess moisture from any shredded ingredients before adding them. Also, chilling the finished salad for a few hours helps flavors blend and mellow.

If you have a true allergic reaction to the proteins in cabbage, steer clear of some of the following options, including broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, and Brussels sprouts, as they're all cruciferous vegetables in the same Brassicaceae family and may cause similar reactions. But if you're simply looking for alternatives, these crispy, hardy veggies are a good place to start. Shaved, sliced, grated, or julienned, these picks all make for a refreshing salad, side, or topping.