11 Coleslaw Cabbage Swaps You Need To Try At Least Once
For many people, the crisp snap of coleslaw, whether sweet or tangy, is an integral part of a summer picnic, a Thanksgiving plate overflowing with sides, or a topping for the perfect pulled pork sandwich. That crunch comes largely from raw, shredded green or red cabbage, and therein lies the rub. Not everyone likes cabbage, or can eat it comfortably. In fact, some people are even allergic to raw cabbage. The good news is, you can swap in plenty of other crunchy veggies for cabbage.
By definition, coleslaw has cabbage — the word comes from the Dutch term koolsla, meaning cabbage salad. But that's okay, we won't tell! Besides, people have been making non-cabbage slaws, like classic carrot salad, for decades. While the items listed below are intended to serve as cabbage substitutes and the primary ingredient, you can combine them in whatever slaw you make. Many also complement traditional coleslaw, giving it better flavor and crunch. Two pro tips: Squeeze or pat out excess moisture from any shredded ingredients before adding them. Also, chilling the finished salad for a few hours helps flavors blend and mellow.
If you have a true allergic reaction to the proteins in cabbage, steer clear of some of the following options, including broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, and Brussels sprouts, as they're all cruciferous vegetables in the same Brassicaceae family and may cause similar reactions. But if you're simply looking for alternatives, these crispy, hardy veggies are a good place to start. Shaved, sliced, grated, or julienned, these picks all make for a refreshing salad, side, or topping.
Broccoli
Broccoli is something of an all-purpose salad ingredient, and you can shred the stems and florets for slaw. If you use just the stems, you'll get something closer to cabbage, but some people like the size and texture variation the blooms bring (you can garnish the whole thing with intact florets). Sweeten it with carrots, red onion, and cranberries, or go more tart with shredded green apples, sunflower seeds, and lemon juice.
Daikon radish
A bright, somewhat spicy large radish; it's popular in Japanese cuisine. If you can find green and purple daikon radishes, make a spicy, colorful panaché with the more common white version. Lean into daikon's umami notes by using rice vinegar and sesame oil, adding in sliced or shredded celery, celery root, green onion, and sour pickles or kimchi.
Jicama
A sweet, mild, potato-like root, super-crisp jicama makes an unforgettable coleslaw when grated or julienned. Use it in a traditional coleslaw recipe, or pair it with sweet-and-spicy notes like apples, peaches, ancho chile powder, or a hint of wasabi. While this is a tasty side, it's even better as a refreshing topping for Baja-style fish tacos, mixed with mango or pineapple and diced jalapeños.
Carrots
Carrot salad in a light, creamy sauce with raisins was a popular potluck dish that thrived in the mid-20th century. Though it's an old-school salad, it's delicious. Carrots are usually the only star ingredient, perhaps with a little green onion, or apples, raisins, or pumpkin seeds. However, the mildly sweet root can also play a supporting role with many of the veggies on this list, including green beans, fennel, or broccoli.
Celery
Unlike most slaws on this list, celery is often cut thin crosswise or at an angle, rather than lengthwise. A light vinaigrette or a hint of miso dressing is all it takes to bring out celery's sweetly grassy/astringent flavor. Pair it with bright, flavorful ingredients like julienned apples, sliced almonds or chopped walnuts, blue cheese, and cilantro. Grated celery root is also a good substitute for cabbage, with its extra crunch.
Durable greens
Kale, chard, and bok choy all have thick leaves you can slice into ribbons for a flavorful slaw. Wash and dry them completely, then chill for an hour or so with a citrus-yogurt or mustard-forward dressing to soften them and achieve the perfect balance between tough and crunchy. Use on their own, combine all three, or add in other crunchy elements like carrot and red onion. Kale and chard slaws work particularly well alongside Southern fried chicken.
Beets
While beets are usually served as thick disks in salads, they also slice or grate nicely and maintain their heartiness whether raw, roasted, or pickled. Beets are a little heavy on their own, so pairing them with carrots, jicama, arugula, and cilantro will help brighten the dish, as will a hint of honey or maple syrup in the dressing. Top with seasoned sunflower seeds and goat cheese for extra texture.
Kohlrabi
Although kohlrabi is a cultivar of wild cabbage (again, be cautious if you have allergies), it more closely resembles a turnip, with a delicate crunch and peppery bite. Raw, it makes an excellent slaw, especially with celery, carrots, and green onions. Or add Swiss chard for a pleasantly bitter mix. Toss kohlrabi slaw with a cooling, creamy yogurt-based dressing.
Green beans or haricot vert
Bright, slender French green beans (aka haricot vert) work especially well as the base of a non-cabbage slaw. Use them either raw or blanched, then slice them thin. Tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette, they don't need much beyond perhaps carrot or jicama strips for crisp sweetness and sliced almonds or red pepper flakes for crunch and a bit of spice.
Brussels sprouts
Not everyone loves Brussels sprouts, but for fans of the earthy, slightly bitter buds, a slaw makes the perfect side. Marinating shredded sprouts in a vinaigrette for at least half an hour (in the fridge) helps cut through their natural bitterness and makes them more tender. Paired with cranberries and Asiago or Parmesan, you get a vivid sweet-and-savory slaw. A honey mustard dressing accentuates those elements.
Fennel
Shaved fennel, with its anise flavor profile and crisp crunch, works especially well with earthy, dense fruits and vegetables like peaches or beets. Toss with a lemon and olive oil "vinaigrette" and let it chill overnight (though you can add beets in before serving to preserve the fennel's color). This side is especially good with grilled and baked fish dishes.