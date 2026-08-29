20 Simple Coleslaw Additions For Better Flavor And Crunch
While you might enjoy making coleslaw to serve with all your favorite warm-weather meals, you may be tired of the same predictable recipe time and time again. Especially if you've grown accustomed to making coleslaw for outdoor parties and family potlucks, you already know the primary components of this signature dish include mayonnaise, vinegar, spices, and cabbage cut into thin, crisp ribbons. While using fresh ingredients is key to making satisfying coleslaw with the right amount of crunch, you can add even more taste and texture with a few snappy extras.
In fact, adding more crunch-tastic ingredients is one of the 14 easy ways to elevate your favorite coleslaw recipe, and can make this popular side more satisfying to eat. And you have boundless options at your disposal. Not only can you add more fresh-tasting vegetables besides cabbage, but you can also include some vibrant fruits with crunchy flesh.
Additionally, feel free to experiment by incorporating a few savory, crunchy snacks. These unexpected extras will give your coleslaw a better taste and keep you feeling more satiated. With so many ingredients to choose from, we've rounded up 20 of the best, crunchiest, flavor-filled extras that are guaranteed to give your next bowl of coleslaw a significant boost.
Red onion
When you want to give your next batch of coleslaw plenty of added crunch coupled with a jolt of zesty flavor, red onions are a great option. Unlike white or yellow onions, red onions tend to have a sweeter, milder bite. To include some in your next bowl, either slice your red onion into thin half-moons or finely chop it for a better balance of texture in each bite. If you find the flavor too intense, try soaking the sliced onion in cold water for 10 minutes before mixing them into your coleslaw.
Green apple
Green apples give coleslaw an extra dose of crunchy texture plus an unexpected pop of sweet flavor. While you can certainly upgrade your slaw recipe with any apples you prefer, including sweeter red or pink varieties like Honeycrisp and Gala, green apples like Granny Smith and Crispin have a brighter, more tart taste. They mesh well with the sharp, distinct taste of green and red cabbage, and their zesty flesh also balances the rich qualities of your coleslaw's mayo-based dressing.
Sweet corn
There's more than one tasty way to add vibrant corn kernels to your next bowl of coleslaw. To get the most impactful crunch, simply slice raw sweet corn kernels straight from the cob and mix them into your coleslaw recipe before serving. Or, for a milder crunch, blanch fresh corn in a pot of water for a minute or two before slicing off the kernels or thaw a bag of frozen kernels from your freezer. You can also give your coleslaw a smokier flavor by grilling fresh corn ahead of time.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are a great way to give classic coleslaw some extra crunch or to give your everyday recipe a toasty, nutty twist. For the biggest upgrade in both flavor and texture, make sure you either use pre-toasted sesame seeds or toast your own in a dry skillet until golden brown. If you're set on upgrading your coleslaw recipe with some Asian-inspired flair, swap out your usual mayo-based dressing for a three-ingredient peanut sauce made with just peanut butter, hoisin sauce, and rice vinegar. Or, use Thai sweet chili sauce for a sweet, mildly spicy alternative.
Shaved Brussels sprouts
Raw Brussels sprouts give classic coleslaw extra crunch and a more distinct, peppery taste. You can either add Brussels sprouts to any traditional coleslaw recipe or make a Brussels sprout slaw that features complementary ingredients to offset this veggie's sharper, more peppery taste. For example, fall-inspired Brussels sprout coleslaw can include ingredients like crunchy almonds, fresh or dried cranberries, and a sweet and savory dressing made with Dijon mustard and maple syrup. Before incorporating these veggies into your next batch of coleslaw, make sure you use a food processor, sharp knife, or mandolin to slice them thinly.
Bacon
Bacon is a delicious addition to coleslaw because it has both a crispy texture and a salty flavor. Either fry your bacon of choice on the stove or on a sheet pan in the oven and then allow it to drain and rest before assembling your coleslaw. And for the crispiest bacon strips, don't forget to let it rest after you cook it, giving it time to firm up so it doesn't lose its signature crispy texture.
Jicama
Jicama is a mildly sweet, earthy root vegetable that has a crunch comparable to fresh apples and water chestnuts. To add this extra crisp veggie to your next batch of coleslaw, make sure to remove the jicama's skin with a sharp knife. Then, cut the flesh into matchsticks to mirror the look and feel of finely shredded cabbage. Add jicama to any creamy coleslaw recipe, or prepare a mayo-free version with a dressing made with citrus juice, fresh mint, honey, and salt.
Bell pepper
When you want to build on the fresh taste and crunchy texture of raw cabbage, reach for a bell pepper. Choose a green bell pepper when you want your coleslaw to have a sharper bite. For a slightly sweet taste that complements the peppery undertones of raw cabbage, try a red, yellow, or orange pepper. Bell peppers are rich in moisture, and they give coleslaw an extra snappy crunch. When building your next bowl of coleslaw, either slice your peppers into thin, even strips, or chop them into bite-size pieces.
Carrot
Carrots are slightly sweet and super crunchy, which makes them one of the best ingredients to use in traditional coleslaw. To ensure the texture of this classic side stays crisp and snappy, shred large carrots using a box grater to achieve uniform shreds. You can also use a julienne vegetable peeler to create slightly longer strips. Or, if you're pressed for time, you can buy a bag of pre-shredded carrots. This brightly colored vegetable is vibrant, flavorful, and keeps it crunch even when it's tossed with your favorite coleslaw-specific salad dressing.
Crispy fried onions
When you want to give your go-to slaw recipe a little something extra, crispy fried onions have a salty crunch that's sure to satisfy your taste buds. Fortunately, crispy fried onions are conveniently sold prepackaged at many grocery stores. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also make your own with raw onions, buttermilk, flour, and oil over a hot stove. Save crispy fried onions for the finishing touch, adding them just before serving so they don't soften in the dressing.
Cucumber
To give your coleslaw a refreshing flavor, add a crisp cucumber to the mix. Since cucumbers are full of water, there are a few strategic ways to add this crunchy veggie to coleslaw without it becoming a soggy mess. First, slice your cucumber in half lengthwise, scrape out the watery seeds with the edge of a metal spoon, and slice each portion into half-moons. Or, grate it against a box grater and add salt to draw out this veggie's excess moisture. Then, squeeze the cucumber shreds in a clean kitchen towel to remove excess water before making your coleslaw.
Sunflower seeds
If you want to make an extra delicious coleslaw that's both crunchy and satiating, add a handful of shelled sunflower seeds. If you're pressed for time, simply sprinkle raw kernels on your next batch of premade coleslaw before serving. However, for the best flavor and crunch, consider toasting the kernels in a dry skillet for a few minutes until they turn golden brown. You can also salt the kernels before toasting for an extra savory kick.
Radish
For a bright, crisp crunch with bold flavor, add some radishes to your coleslaw for extra texture and peppery flavor. Radishes have a sharp, sometimes spicy bite vaguely reminiscent of Dijon mustard. These crunchy veggies meld well with creamy mayo-based dressings, those made with Greek yogurt, or oil-and-vinegar dressings. To add radishes to your coleslaw, either cut them into matchsticks or slice them into thin rounds with a sharp knife or mandolin.
Pomegranate seeds
Pomegranates are a wonderful addition to coleslaw because they're colorful, crunchy, and sweet. Each little seed provides a juicy burst of sweetness and tartness that contrasts nicely with crisp cabbage, while their deep red-purple color makes even a basic slaw look more vibrant. They also pair especially well with sharp red onion or saltier ingredients like feta cheese. To truly make this ingredient stand out, stick to mayo-free recipes. Even better, when pomegranates are in season–especially in the fall and winter–you can amp up your coleslaw recipe with more seasonally-specific ingredients like broccoli, walnuts, and Brussels sprouts.
Roasted peanuts
When you want to bulk up your next bowl of coleslaw with a little more protein, flavor, and crunch, roasted peanuts are a solid option. Whether you're dressing up a more traditional coleslaw or an Southeast Asian-inspired recipe made with rice vinegar and Thai sweet chili sauce, peanuts give this veggie-rich side an extra roasted, nutty flavor. To ensure peanuts stay firm and crunchy in your recipe, add them to your coleslaw right before serving. You can leave the peanuts whole, roughly chop them, or crush them into smaller pieces, depending on your desired texture.
Asian pears
Besides green apples and pomegranate seeds, Asian pears are another worthwhile fruit to add to coleslaw for a crunchier, sweeter bite. Unlike traditional pear varieties like Bartlett and Bosc, Asian pears ripen on the tree. Similar to apples, these unique pears are ready to eat when they're hard and firm to the touch. They have a mildly sweet, crunchy flesh that make them a perfect addition to coleslaw. Once you peel and cut these pears into slices or matchsticks, quickly assemble your coleslaw with your preferred vinegar-based dressing to keep this crisp fruit from browning.
Sugar snap peas
Sugar snap peas are a delightful veggie to include in classic coleslaw because they have a fresh, grassy taste and an unbeatable crunch. To best incorporate these bright green veggies into your next bowl of coleslaw, look for stringless sugar snap peas to cut down on prep time. Or simply remove the tough, fibrous string from your peas before adding them to your recipe. Once removed, cut your snap peas lengthwise for a similar look and feel to shredded cabbage.
Water chestnuts
To give your coleslaw another veggie-ful upgrade without relying on refrigerator-fresh ingredients, reach for a can of water chestnuts. These aquatic vegetables grow in marshes and have a surprisingly crisp texture straight from the can. Before you add them to coleslaw, prepare canned water chestnuts by rinsing them or soaking them in cold water with a bit of baking soda to remove any unwanted flavors, then simply slice or chop them.
Jalapeño
When you want to add a little heat to classic coleslaw, you can't go wrong with fresh jalapeños. Their crunchy flesh brings a layer of crunch to shredded cabbage and their bright, grassy flavor and moderate heat can cut through the richness of heavier mayo-based dressings. In terms of preparation, simply de-stem your peppers, remove the seeds, and slice them into thin, even strips. You can also chop each strip into smaller, bite-size pieces. Add jalapeños to your favorite coleslaw recipe or create a new variation with more complementary ingredients like crunchy red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and garlic.
Toasted almonds
Since nuts may be the best crunchy ingredient to add to coleslaw, playing around with different varieties is always a good idea. Toasted almonds are one of the best nuts for a classy coleslaw with a generous crunch and nutty flavor. For coleslaw with the best texture, chop whole almonds or use sliced or slivered varieties. Then, toast the nuts in either a dry skillet or an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown. These toasted nuts have an extra crunchy consistency and warm, roasted flavor that go well with most coleslaw recipes.