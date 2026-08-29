20 Simple Coleslaw Additions For Better Flavor And Crunch

While you might enjoy making coleslaw to serve with all your favorite warm-weather meals, you may be tired of the same predictable recipe time and time again. Especially if you've grown accustomed to making coleslaw for outdoor parties and family potlucks, you already know the primary components of this signature dish include mayonnaise, vinegar, spices, and cabbage cut into thin, crisp ribbons. While using fresh ingredients is key to making satisfying coleslaw with the right amount of crunch, you can add even more taste and texture with a few snappy extras.

In fact, adding more crunch-tastic ingredients is one of the 14 easy ways to elevate your favorite coleslaw recipe, and can make this popular side more satisfying to eat. And you have boundless options at your disposal. Not only can you add more fresh-tasting vegetables besides cabbage, but you can also include some vibrant fruits with crunchy flesh.

Additionally, feel free to experiment by incorporating a few savory, crunchy snacks. These unexpected extras will give your coleslaw a better taste and keep you feeling more satiated. With so many ingredients to choose from, we've rounded up 20 of the best, crunchiest, flavor-filled extras that are guaranteed to give your next bowl of coleslaw a significant boost.