The Gone But Not Forgotten Old School Salad With Carrot Cake Vibes

The number of ingredients a person can mix and match to create a classic Cobb salad, to dress up those Caesar greens so they're restaurant-worthy, or to otherwise invent a nearly new vegetable combo for every meal is virtually infinite. But the number of salads (and "salads") that one could recreate today is even greater when you factor in some largely forgotten throwbacks. Carrot and raisin salad is one such melange that isn't exactly popular among its peers at the moment.

The mingling of carrots and raisins likely sounds more like components of a mise en place for baking the perfect carrot cake than a ready-to-serve side dish. But carrot and raisin salads were not always pushed to the margins of cold plate menus. The erstwhile staple of the American South was once so common that it was actually a fast food item. There was a time when one could add the sweet fruit-and-veggie medley to their Chick-fil-A order, before the chain went on to blanket the nation in waffle fries, its most-ordered item. And carrot and raisin salad is still pretty replicable, should you want to taste it for yourself.