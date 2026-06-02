Forget Cabbage: Use This Vegetable For Coleslaw With Better Flavor And Texture

Summer is on its way, which means it's time to dust off the barbecue and start planning all those delicious sides to serve at your cookouts. One of the iconic sides of the season is a creamy coleslaw, and with plenty of ways to elevate this basic dish and lots of cabbage types to choose from, you've got a lot of room to customize it however you like. Multiple colors of cabbage and extras like shredded carrots and broccoli all let you create a pretty dish, but don't sell your slaw short by sticking with the same old veggie base. Cabbage may be the classic, but it isn't your only option when it comes to coleslaw. Instead, think outside the vegetable box and try something a bit different this season.

Green beans are popular sides at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but although they are available all year long, they are actually at their peak in the summer months. In other words, put that seasonal freshness to work. It's incredibly easy — simply swap out the cabbage in your favorite coleslaw recipe. Look for fresh haricot verts, or French style green beans, because these will be packed full of flavor and are typically delicate and slender, making them a great swap for the long shreds of cabbage that you usually find in coleslaw. Use them raw or cooked, depending on how much texture you want in your slaw, but if you are cooking them, don't overdo it. Overcooked haricot verts will come out mushy, which will take away from the combination of creamy and crunch that you expect from a good coleslaw.