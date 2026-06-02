Forget Cabbage: Use This Vegetable For Coleslaw With Better Flavor And Texture
Summer is on its way, which means it's time to dust off the barbecue and start planning all those delicious sides to serve at your cookouts. One of the iconic sides of the season is a creamy coleslaw, and with plenty of ways to elevate this basic dish and lots of cabbage types to choose from, you've got a lot of room to customize it however you like. Multiple colors of cabbage and extras like shredded carrots and broccoli all let you create a pretty dish, but don't sell your slaw short by sticking with the same old veggie base. Cabbage may be the classic, but it isn't your only option when it comes to coleslaw. Instead, think outside the vegetable box and try something a bit different this season.
Green beans are popular sides at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but although they are available all year long, they are actually at their peak in the summer months. In other words, put that seasonal freshness to work. It's incredibly easy — simply swap out the cabbage in your favorite coleslaw recipe. Look for fresh haricot verts, or French style green beans, because these will be packed full of flavor and are typically delicate and slender, making them a great swap for the long shreds of cabbage that you usually find in coleslaw. Use them raw or cooked, depending on how much texture you want in your slaw, but if you are cooking them, don't overdo it. Overcooked haricot verts will come out mushy, which will take away from the combination of creamy and crunch that you expect from a good coleslaw.
Green beans make customizing your coleslaw easy
Even if you're doing a green bean swap for your coleslaw, you can still sneak in some cabbage if you are a coleslaw traditionalist and adore this dish's classic base veggie. Mixing in some raw shredded green or purple cabbage alongside the green beans will add depth to the dish on so many levels — color, texture, flavor, and nutritional value.
Experimenting with additional ingredients to mix into your green bean slaw lets you explore endless flavor profiles. Green beans are undeniably good when paired with caramelized bacon, so if you want to add a meaty richness to your slaw, toss in some crispy bacon pieces. Red and yellow bell peppers will add extra crunch and a pop of bright color to your summer table, or you can bring some heat by mixing in thinly sliced jalapeños.
One of the bonuses of using green beans for a coleslaw is their versatility and adaptability with other ingredients. You can go with a creamy slaw recipe, a vinegar-based recipe, or go wild with seasonings and add a spicy kick with your favorite chili crisp. You could also incorporate a Latin-style touch with some chili powder, roasted corn, and a hint of lime, or create a completely new take on slaw that is totally unique to your culinary preferences.