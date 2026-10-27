Move Over Turkey — 80% Of Americans Prefer Cooking These For Thanksgiving Instead
Turkey may be the centerpiece of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but it's not the part most Americans prefer cooking, according to a new report from Campbell's. Dubbed "The State of the Sides," Campbell's has been quizzing Americans on Thanksgiving side dishes for the past five years. While there are plenty of tips for wowing your guests with turkey, the report says 80% of Americans would rather be making the sides.
Campbell's, best known for its soups, enlisted independent research organization Reputation Leaders to survey 5,017 adults, representing 100 people from each state. The report found that sides seem to be moving front and center for many households. According to the report, the number of people who prefer making popular sides over turkey (think mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, or green bean casserole) has jumped 11 percentage points since 2023. In fact, among millennials and Gen Z, most (56% and 65%, respectively) said they'd be happy with a Thanksgiving spread made up only of sides, while 46% of all Americans of any age group are fine munching on sides for Thanksgiving without an anchor protein.
Americans are also adding more sides overall to their Turkey Day lineup. The survey found a median of five sides planned per meal, with 86% of respondents serving at least four sides for the holiday. That's an increase of 16 percentage points since 2023, for an expected total of 749 million sides nationwide.
Green bean casserole continues to appear prominently on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table
Campbell's says this reflects a desire for convenience, along with nostalgia and family tradition. Over half (57%) of respondents say they prioritize convenience when planning meals, while 67% also factor in budget-friendly recipes. Three-quarters of those polled are fine combining both pre-made and fresh ingredients in homemade or partially homemade recipes.
The survey also shows that preferred sides haven't really changed much over the years. Stuffing and mashed potatoes have ranked No. 1 or 2 since 2022. Sweet potatoes and mac and cheese come in third and fourth. Green bean casserole lands at No. 4 or 5 depending on the year (fifth place in 2026). Campbell's has a particular interest in that last one, since its cream of mushroom soup is a popular ingredient for the dish. For 87% of the respondents who include the soup, Campbell's is their go-to. That tracks since Dorcas Reilly of Campbell's test kitchen helped make the casserole part of American culinary history in the 1950s. The company even sells half of its mushroom soup inventory between November and January.
As for nostalgia, 67% of the Americans Campbell's surveyed say green bean casserole reminds them of past holidays, and 51% would notice if it wasn't being served. Meanwhile, 42% of those in the American Southeast consider mac and cheese the most iconic Thanksgiving side dish, and 46% of all Gen Z respondents ranked it No. 1 over other sides. So, even though turkey might be the default main course, you're in good company if you'd rather feast on yams, cheesy mashed potato balls, and pumpkin pie.