Move Over Turkey — 80% Of Americans Prefer Cooking These For Thanksgiving Instead

Turkey may be the centerpiece of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but it's not the part most Americans prefer cooking, according to a new report from Campbell's. Dubbed "The State of the Sides," Campbell's has been quizzing Americans on Thanksgiving side dishes for the past five years. While there are plenty of tips for wowing your guests with turkey, the report says 80% of Americans would rather be making the sides.

Campbell's, best known for its soups, enlisted independent research organization Reputation Leaders to survey 5,017 adults, representing 100 people from each state. The report found that sides seem to be moving front and center for many households. According to the report, the number of people who prefer making popular sides over turkey (think mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, or green bean casserole) has jumped 11 percentage points since 2023. In fact, among millennials and Gen Z, most (56% and 65%, respectively) said they'd be happy with a Thanksgiving spread made up only of sides, while 46% of all Americans of any age group are fine munching on sides for Thanksgiving without an anchor protein.

Americans are also adding more sides overall to their Turkey Day lineup. The survey found a median of five sides planned per meal, with 86% of respondents serving at least four sides for the holiday. That's an increase of 16 percentage points since 2023, for an expected total of 749 million sides nationwide.