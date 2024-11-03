How Did Turkey Become The Default Main Course For Thanksgiving Dinner?

When you think of Thanksgiving, there are probably a few things that come to mind: pilgrims in buckle hats (and buckle shoes), cornucopias full of the fruits of a bountiful autumnal harvest, cranberry sauce (canned or homemade, but ideally seasoned to balance the sauce's sourness), and, of course, a large, golden, and perfectly roasted turkey sitting smack-dab in the middle of the dinner table. But how exactly did the fowl take center stage at the Thanksgiving table? After all, the bird has come to be inextricably linked to the holiday. Just ask Tom Turkey, the crown jewel of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

However, the large fowl wasn't always a Thanksgiving essential. Rather, it, like the holiday itself, took years to really catch on in American culture and is most likely a later addition to the annual feast, which first took place in present-day Massachusetts during the 17th century. Some of the autumnal holiday's enthusiasts posit that the turkey was always a part of Thanksgiving, citing a letter from 1621 that indicated that English pilgrims provided fowl for the first holiday feast. But while turkeys are native to the Americas and used to be abundant in Massachusetts, it's not clear that it was the bird in question.

Turkey was not the default food served on the holiday as it grew in popularity in New England over the next couple of centuries, either. In fact, it wasn't until the 19th century that turkeys became so integral to the holiday, thanks partly to the work of one Sarah Josepha Hale.