Make Ice Cream 10x More Interesting With This Deep-Fried Twist

Whether you eat it during hot weather or year-round, ice cream is hard to top. Its flavors are endless, and you can add any toppings or mix-ins to make it yours. Need another way to improve this dessert? Try deep-frying it for a crispy texture combined with cold creaminess. Deep-fried ice cream is one of many fair foods everyone should try, and you can make it at home with patience and timing.

The secret to fried ice cream is its exterior. Ice cream is formed into a ball, then rolled in egg whites and a crunchy layer of cornflakes or breadcrumbs before being dipped in frying oil. Though the ice cream is only submerged for a few seconds, the two outer layers insulate it from the heat to prevent it from melting. The other part of the equation is using ice cream that's been frozen as hard as possible to slow melting further, so it should be placed in the freezer after the coating goes on. It also helps to give the ice cream balls a second dip in egg whites and coating, followed by refreezing once again, for more crunch.

It's hard to say who invented fried ice cream, as it has long shown up on the menus of Asian and Mexican restaurants, but its earliest known reveal was at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Back then, it was known as Alaska pie and Alaska fritters. Baked Alaska, another ice cream dish prepared using heat, existed in the early 1800s before fried ice cream and might have inspired its original names. Additionally, American-born scientist Benjamin Thompson is credited for discovering that egg whites have low thermal conductivity, which makes them an effective coating to keep the frozen dessert from melting in dishes like baked Alaska and fried ice cream.