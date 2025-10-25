Next Time You Drink Wine With Dessert, Avoid This Terrible Mistake

When it comes to specific wine and dessert combinations, Peter Kecman says regional pairings are a good idea. "It's safe to say what grows together goes together," he says, using tiramisu and Italian dessert wine such as a vin santo or a Sicilian marsala as an example. Cheesecake, on the other hand, is complemented by naturally acidic wines, like Bordeaux white grapes or late-harvest German rieslings. Moscato, which typically pairs well with spicy dishes, is another wine Kecman cites as a good pairing for cheesecake.

Chocolate is a bit like cheese when it comes to wine pairing. Only certain chocolate pairs with certain wines. But for a simple chocolate cake, your best bet is a younger port, says Kecmen, adding that a 10- to 20-year-old tawny port adds welcome complexity.

Though these are ideal pairings, Kecman says that if you plan on keeping wine on hand at home to enjoy with common homemade desserts such as carrot cake or cobbler, investing in a single high-quality bottle is the way to go. "One bottle of dessert wine can go a long way. Do it justice and do a little research before consumption," he advises, suggesting that a labor-intensive sauternes is a great choice. "It will always justify a $30-bottle price tag and elevate the experience in any [dessert] scenario," he says.