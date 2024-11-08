The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most luxurious desserts imaginable, with its decadent, silky filling and creamy-crusty contrast. And whether you're making one from scratch as a great way to use up that leftover block of cream cheese, or going for a convenient store-bought version (like one of the hidden gems in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle), a cheesecake stashed in the freezer may be better than money in the bank.

Yet thawing your frozen cheesecake can be a tricky situation — especially if you're pressed for time — because most important to this process is patience and — if possible — a little advance planning. The optimal way to bring your creamy creation from its solid state to a fork-tender iteration is to remove it from the freezer and place it in the fridge overnight.

While it may not be the fastest way to get your cheesecake fix, if you follow this protocol you can be sure your go-to dessert is at its absolute best texture and flavor when you're ready to serve. That said, there are a few other strategies if the dessert situation gets dire.