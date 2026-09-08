Dial Up The Flavor Of Chicken Tenders With This Spicy, Funky Chinese Sauce

The juicy interior and shatteringly crisp exterior of the best chicken tenders make them the perfect vehicle for enjoying with an array of condiments. While you have more than likely done your share of dunking in sauces like barbecue or even your own take on Chick-fil-A's famous Polynesian sauce, perhaps you are ready for something more grown-up. Enter a complex sauce that has been elevating Chinese dishes for decades: XO sauce.

XO sauce is often attributed to a cook who worked at the Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong in the '80s. Its signature funky and spicy notes largely come from dried shrimp, dried scallops, preserved Jinhua ham, and dried red chilis or chili flakes. It also contains a litany of flavorful ingredients such as fish sauce, garlic, shallots, and a Chinese cooking wine called Shaoxing. This sauce starts with rare and expensive ingredients and involves a time- and labor-intensive cooking process that includes rehydrating, heating, frying, and blending. Its name means extra old, borrowing the XO as an ode to extra old cognac, which has come to evoke a similar luxury and prestige as the expensive ingredients in XO sauce, though the sauce contains no cognac and isn't aged. XO sauce has also often been used to flavor Chinese dishes from noodles to meat and vegetable stir-fries – and it's great with fried chicken.