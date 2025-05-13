How To Make An Easy Homemade Polynesian Sauce That Tastes Just Like Chick-Fil-A's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When ranking Chick-fil-A dipping sauces, the classic, cult-favorite Chick-fil-A Sauce usually reigns supreme. Indeed, the invention of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce was a big win for the fast food chain, so much so that it's hard to imagine eating the chicken without it. However, it's not the only tasty, popular dipping sauce at the quick chicken restaurant. Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce gives chicken a burst of flavor that many describe as sweet, sour, and tangy — somewhat like duck sauce but more fruity. The best part is, just as you can make a copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce with three condiments, it's also super easy to make your own Polynesian Sauce at home.

This is perfect for those times when you forget to ask for sauce in the drive-thru or they forget to put it in the bag (a rare occurrence given Chick-fil-A's stellar customer service). It's also great for making larger batches for chicken made at home. For instance, you might pair your copycat Polynesian sauce with Costco's Chick-fil-A copycat chicken nuggets.

There are a few different ways to make the sweet and tangy sauce, but one of the easiest methods consists of mixing three ingredients many people already have in their kitchen: French dressing, apple cider vinegar, and honey. Regarding proportions, the French dressing is the base and majority of the sauce, while the honey is about a third of the amount of dressing used. The apple cider vinegar provides tartness and should only be about two spoonfuls.