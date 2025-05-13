How To Make An Easy Homemade Polynesian Sauce That Tastes Just Like Chick-Fil-A's
When ranking Chick-fil-A dipping sauces, the classic, cult-favorite Chick-fil-A Sauce usually reigns supreme. Indeed, the invention of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce was a big win for the fast food chain, so much so that it's hard to imagine eating the chicken without it. However, it's not the only tasty, popular dipping sauce at the quick chicken restaurant. Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce gives chicken a burst of flavor that many describe as sweet, sour, and tangy — somewhat like duck sauce but more fruity. The best part is, just as you can make a copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce with three condiments, it's also super easy to make your own Polynesian Sauce at home.
This is perfect for those times when you forget to ask for sauce in the drive-thru or they forget to put it in the bag (a rare occurrence given Chick-fil-A's stellar customer service). It's also great for making larger batches for chicken made at home. For instance, you might pair your copycat Polynesian sauce with Costco's Chick-fil-A copycat chicken nuggets.
There are a few different ways to make the sweet and tangy sauce, but one of the easiest methods consists of mixing three ingredients many people already have in their kitchen: French dressing, apple cider vinegar, and honey. Regarding proportions, the French dressing is the base and majority of the sauce, while the honey is about a third of the amount of dressing used. The apple cider vinegar provides tartness and should only be about two spoonfuls.
Substitutions and additions for this sweet and tangy sauce
Instead of French dressing, copycat Chick-fil-A Polynesian sauce can also be made with Catalina dressing, a slightly different tomato-based condiment. While both dressings contain ketchup, Catalina dressing typically has more, giving it a deeper red hue than French dressing. However, the flavors are pretty similar, making it an easy substitute for your homemade sauce.
While three-ingredient Polynesian sauce is tasty as is, to give a bit more depth of flavor to your sauce, consider adding extra spices and/or condiments. Mixing in a spoonful of brown sugar will sweeten up the sauce if you find it overly tangy, while a pinch of ground mustard, onion, and/or garlic will add a savory, zesty burst of flavor. Add a pinch of paprika to impart a subtle smokiness or red chili flakes to kick things up a notch. If you don't have French or Catalina dressing on hand, try making your sauce with ketchup, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey and/or brown sugar, and a bit of Worcestershire sauce.
Besides tasting great with chicken nuggets, this sweet and sour sauce makes a delicious salad dressing and tastes great with sweet potato fries, pork chops, and chicken wings. Leftover sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about one week. Of course, if you don't feel like making your own, there is the option to buy Chick-fil-A Polynesian Sauce and Chick-fil-A Sauce online or in stores (although it's not exactly cheap).