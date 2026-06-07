Skip The Microwave — Reheat Leftover Fried Chicken With This Appliance For 10x The Crunch

Eating crispy fried chicken is one of life's joys, but when I've tried to reheat it in the microwave, the feeling disappears because the chicken becomes soggy. Luckily, there are other foolproof ways to reheat fried chicken. These can include the oven, an air fryer, frying it on the stovetop, and one more that I recently discovered: reheating fried chicken in a toaster oven.

Using a toaster oven is really effective when heating just a couple of pieces of fried chicken, because these appliances are usually on the small side. If there's more than a couple of chicken pieces, or if they're really large, I would consider an alternate method. In addition, there are more options if cooks happen to own some of the best toaster ovens you can buy, which can be large, multi-purpose units big enough to cook more food.

I don't know why I hadn't tried the toaster oven before, but it worked well when I observed a few guidelines. For optimal results, if it's coming from the refrigerator, the chicken needs to rest for about 30 minutes to come to room temperature so the moisture dissipates and crisps up. To remain safe to eat, it shouldn't sit more than two hours. Considering safety, reheating and eating leftover fried chicken is safe when the food was originally cooked to an internal temperature of about 165 degrees Fahrenheit.