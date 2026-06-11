What's The Average Lifespan Of A Toaster Oven?

From reheating pizza to baking a flawless toaster oven cake, your toaster oven is a small yet mighty kitchen powerhouse. You likely don't think too much about this small appliance, however, until it starts to malfunction. On average, you can expect a toaster oven to last about five to eight years with typical use. While it's true that many vintage toasters lasted longer than newer models, there are a few different factors that can influence how long your toaster oven keeps, well, toasting.

The quality of the model you select matters, as does how often you use your toaster oven — and whether you use it correctly. Your power source can also make a difference. If the electrical wiring in your kitchen is less than reliable, consider using a surge protector to keep your toaster oven safe. While it can be a pain to replace your toaster oven every five years or so, you might find that the quick cooking time and money you saved in energy bills are worth it. Toaster ovens are significantly more energy efficient than standard-size ovens.