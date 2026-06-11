What's The Average Lifespan Of A Toaster Oven?
From reheating pizza to baking a flawless toaster oven cake, your toaster oven is a small yet mighty kitchen powerhouse. You likely don't think too much about this small appliance, however, until it starts to malfunction. On average, you can expect a toaster oven to last about five to eight years with typical use. While it's true that many vintage toasters lasted longer than newer models, there are a few different factors that can influence how long your toaster oven keeps, well, toasting.
The quality of the model you select matters, as does how often you use your toaster oven — and whether you use it correctly. Your power source can also make a difference. If the electrical wiring in your kitchen is less than reliable, consider using a surge protector to keep your toaster oven safe. While it can be a pain to replace your toaster oven every five years or so, you might find that the quick cooking time and money you saved in energy bills are worth it. Toaster ovens are significantly more energy efficient than standard-size ovens.
Tips and tricks to extend the life of your toaster oven -- and how to know when it's time to call it quits
You love your toaster oven, and giving it a little TLC from time to time can help add years to its lifespan. Cleaning your toaster oven regularly — including the crumb tray — can help prevent fires, which, of course, can render your toaster oven unsafe and useless. You'll also want to carefully consider what you choose to cook in your toaster oven. Foods that are uber-greasy (to the point where they're likely to drop grease) are notorious for starting toaster oven fires. If you're cooking something in the toaster oven that you think is likely to splatter grease, loosely tent it with aluminum foil.
While taking great care of your toaster oven can help it hold up for years, you'll want to be on the lookout for the telltale signs that it's time to replace your toaster oven, such as uneven or slow toasting. Additionally, it's important to replace your toaster oven if it's rusting or you're experiencing safety issues, such as a frayed cord. The good news is that if you decide that it's time to get shopping, you have a ton of options. Toaster oven technology has made some serious advancements in recent years, and it's worth spending the cash for greater longevity in the absolute best toaster ovens money can buy.