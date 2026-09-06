Canned Baked Beans Taste 10x Better When Paired With This Unconventional Ingredient

Whether as a side to round out a pork tenderloin dinner, a ready accompaniment for a potluck, or an absolute requirement for a legit barbecue, baked beans are a hearty and toothsome choice. It's abundantly clear that canned baked beans are a widespread go-to when you stroll down the canned food aisle, with plenty of options that all vary in sizes and flavor profiles. However, some of these options tend to become almost cloyingly sweet, thanks to the addition of ingredients like brown sugar and molasses. So why not lift your can of baked beans with the brightness of fresh apples?

Crisp apples bring a welcome hit of acidity that cuts the sugar-forward notes often found in baked beans. There are a number of ways to take baked beans beyond the flavors of the can, from adding aromatic caramelized onions for 10x more depth to giving them a spicy flavor with another pantry staple, canned green chiles. But fresh apples bring a zing and bite to baked beans that is hard to beat. Plus, apples also have an inherent natural sweetness which plays beautifully against the smoky depth of the beans, and the combo is a natural flavor match for the many pork-forward centerpieces this iconic side often accompanies.