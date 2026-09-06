Canned Baked Beans Taste 10x Better When Paired With This Unconventional Ingredient
Whether as a side to round out a pork tenderloin dinner, a ready accompaniment for a potluck, or an absolute requirement for a legit barbecue, baked beans are a hearty and toothsome choice. It's abundantly clear that canned baked beans are a widespread go-to when you stroll down the canned food aisle, with plenty of options that all vary in sizes and flavor profiles. However, some of these options tend to become almost cloyingly sweet, thanks to the addition of ingredients like brown sugar and molasses. So why not lift your can of baked beans with the brightness of fresh apples?
Crisp apples bring a welcome hit of acidity that cuts the sugar-forward notes often found in baked beans. There are a number of ways to take baked beans beyond the flavors of the can, from adding aromatic caramelized onions for 10x more depth to giving them a spicy flavor with another pantry staple, canned green chiles. But fresh apples bring a zing and bite to baked beans that is hard to beat. Plus, apples also have an inherent natural sweetness which plays beautifully against the smoky depth of the beans, and the combo is a natural flavor match for the many pork-forward centerpieces this iconic side often accompanies.
How to pair baked beans with this fruit
To incorporate the fruit into your baked beans, first pick the right apple variety. Honeycrisp or Braeburn are a great option as they can stand up to the heat of cooking or baking, which is why these apple varieties are often tapped for baked goods. Or, you could go for more sharp Granny Smith apples, which lend a tart counterbalance to the sweetness of the beans. Either way, you want to peel the apples, core, and dice them. The idea is to end up with small pieces so as to not leave eaters with any large unwieldy chunks.
Once you've got a small dice, simply incorporate a generous handful into your beans and proceed as you would normally cook them. Either simmer on the stovetop or bake in the oven with any additional ingredients you regularly call on to give your baked beans more flavor, like barbecue sauce or bacon. The idea is to add an amount that provides an occasional note of apple surprise. Just make sure you cook the beans long enough for the apples to soften so they meld seamlessly into the dish while leaving a bit of a tender bite. Then, enjoy as usual and savor the harvest vibes that are sure to be a game changer for your baked beans.