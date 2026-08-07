Canned Baked Beans Get 10x Better Flavor From A Spicy Pantry Staple

When you're in the mood for baked beans (or, let's be real, signed up to bring them to a picnic) and you're short on time, it makes sense to turn to the canned stuff. Sometimes, however, the flavor can be a little lacking. You can certainly jazz up canned baked beans (we ranked our favorite Bush's baked beans, by the way) with your own seasonings, but we have a new way to add a little kick. All you need to do is grab a little can of green chiles from your pantry and stir them right in.

Canned green chiles work so well in baked beans because you already have some sweetness from the brown sugar that's typically included, and the slight heat of canned green chiles does a nice job of balancing the sweet flavor out. Beans do a great job, in general, of serving as a blank canvas for flavors, so baked beans are the perfect way to really let green chiles shine. Some baked beans recipes that include green chiles also recommend adding some diced onion to the mix; try caramelizing onions alongside fire-roasted green chiles before adding them to baked beans for a smoky, sweet taste.