Canned Baked Beans Pack 10x More Depth When You Add This Aromatic
A can of baked beans is an underrated pantry staples that's much more versatile than it first appears. Not only are these sweet and savory legumes one of those flavorful secret ingredients you should be adding to your chili, but most brands provide protein, fiber, and even some iron, making them as nutrient-dense as they are tasty. Plus, they make a delicious, quick, satiating meal all on their own, especially draped over a hearty piece of garlicky, griddled sourdough or sugary, nutty buttered cornbread.
Of course, even the best canned baked beans benefit from a flavor upgrade, and few things pair better with molasses-y, smoky beans than caramelized onions. Sweet and tangy with a beautifully silky, melting texture, properly caramelized onions bring out all the best parts of canned baked beans, enhancing their complexity while helping to mask any lingering metallic flavor from the can.
The best part of adding this aromatic allium to this dish is how simple it is, especially if you give your stove a rest and make your caramelized onions in the slow cooker. Once the onions are done, you can simply add your baked beans to them and let everything warm through together. If you prefer your baked beans sticky rather than soupy, mix the onions and beans together in a deep skillet and simmer them until the liquid is reduced and the beans take on a jammy consistency.
Carmelized onion baked beans for the win
Canned baked beans come fully cooked, so you can warm them before adding them to your onions or stir them in cold, though the second method takes longer to reduce to a silky, jammy, sticky texture. If you'd like the onions to retain more of their texture, simply stir them into the hot beans just before serving. For softer onions and a more cohesive mixture, add the beans straight from the can and allow everything to simmer together for a while.
If you prefer your beans with a little more substance or complexity, caramelized onions are a fantastic start because they make a nuanced flavor base and pair nicely with many other classic baked bean additions. Bacon reinforces the onions' umami notes with smoky fattiness, while apple cider vinegar can provide acidity that cuts through the combination's heavier flavors. Brown sugar and mustard can further play up the sweet-savory contrast. Using smoky baked beans or a few drops of liquid smoke in your favorite brand can also tame the sweetness.
You can also lean into flavors that go well with other caramelized onion dishes, particularly those found in French onion soup or green bean casserole. Try adding a touch of sherry vinegar to your beans and going fairly heavy on the roasted garlic. You might even serve them over toast with a melty blanket of smoked Gouda.