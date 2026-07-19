Give Canned Baked Beans 10x The Flavor With These 11 Additions

One ingredient that is likely found in everyone's pantry is baked beans. Ready to eat straight from the can, they are satisfying and sweet, and packed with enough protein and fiber to keep you full for a few hours. They make an excellent accompaniment to burgers, hot dogs, and grilled meat, making them a low-effort staple at summer cookouts and barbecues. That being said, they can be a little one-dimensional, which can become boring if you are eating them regularly throughout the summer months. Cooking baked beans from scratch will give them greater depth of flavor, but that can be a time-intensive process that you may not be in the mood for on a hot day.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to transform your canned baked beans from run-of-the-mill side dish to cookout superstar, and many of the ingredients are already in your pantry, possibly sitting alongside them. From vinegar to lift the acidity to molasses to intensify the sweetness, numerous store cupboard ingredients can take your canned beans to tasty new heights. We've chosen our favorite options that will make the biggest difference with little effort, so let's take a look at the best additions to boost the flavor of canned baked beans.