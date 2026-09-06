12 Old-School Southern Appetizers That Should Make A Comeback

Any appetizer that features cheese in its name is a winner in our book, and cheese straws are one of the best. This classic Southern appetizer is crunchy, rich, and packed with cheesy flavor. They should be served at every gathering, without question.

Cheese straws are a cross between a cracker and a savory pastry. They often feature only a few ingredients — flour, mustard, butter, and cheese — and only need to be baked for around 15 minutes, so the preparation time is fairly minimal. A dusting of cayenne pepper just as they come out of the oven will give them the right amount of heat to cut through the rich cheese.

The presentation is entirely up to you, depending on if you are hosting a fancy soiree and need some tasty nibbles to go with the wine, or simply want some satisfying snacks for when the savory munchies hit. They can be easily shaped into twists, or kept as chunky rectangles for easy stacking in the fridge.

Make them in advance for a party, and they will keep well all day, ready to greet your guests with a crunchy treat when they arrive. The great news is that you can batch-cook a large quantity of cheese straws and freeze them ahead of time.