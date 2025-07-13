This Dreamy Old-School Southern Appetizer Is Essentially A Mini Grilled Cheese

Although contemporary foodstuffs, like whatever's going viral from one day to the next, can have their charms, for many, mid-century snacks are still where it's at. Vintage apps like cocktail meatballs and pigs in a blanket just seem to signal a swinging party vibe from a time when bouffants, slick suits, and the rich sounds of vinyl populated sunken living rooms everywhere. And the cheese dream, another tasty little 1950s-era treat that's particularly popular in the American South, does so in a uniquely comforting fashion.

The cheese dreams that might have sated appetites at those hep soirees are reminiscent of those classic, no-frills grilled cheese sandwiches of cozy childhood memories, but rendered bite-sized and cloaked in even more splendid dairy, yielding supremely crunchy yet gooey Southern-smothered morsels. It all starts with what is essentially a cheesy compound butter, the kind of craveable condiment that burrows deep into your subconscious and tempts you while you slumber. As another throwback bonus, many preparations also trim off every kid's enemy: the crust. And in service to grown-up you, these toasty, melty appetizers will pair terrifically with the very adult, and similarly old-timey drinks of your choice.