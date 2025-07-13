This Dreamy Old-School Southern Appetizer Is Essentially A Mini Grilled Cheese
Although contemporary foodstuffs, like whatever's going viral from one day to the next, can have their charms, for many, mid-century snacks are still where it's at. Vintage apps like cocktail meatballs and pigs in a blanket just seem to signal a swinging party vibe from a time when bouffants, slick suits, and the rich sounds of vinyl populated sunken living rooms everywhere. And the cheese dream, another tasty little 1950s-era treat that's particularly popular in the American South, does so in a uniquely comforting fashion.
The cheese dreams that might have sated appetites at those hep soirees are reminiscent of those classic, no-frills grilled cheese sandwiches of cozy childhood memories, but rendered bite-sized and cloaked in even more splendid dairy, yielding supremely crunchy yet gooey Southern-smothered morsels. It all starts with what is essentially a cheesy compound butter, the kind of craveable condiment that burrows deep into your subconscious and tempts you while you slumber. As another throwback bonus, many preparations also trim off every kid's enemy: the crust. And in service to grown-up you, these toasty, melty appetizers will pair terrifically with the very adult, and similarly old-timey drinks of your choice.
Tips for chasing your cheese dreams
Like a bahārāt spice blend, tomato sauce or gravy, and good old chocolate chip cookies, cheese dreams' precise ingredients and proportions can vary from household to household, and even from batch to batch. They'll typically call for grated cheddar cheese, butter, heavy cream, egg, Worcestershire sauce, and complementary pantry spices like mustard or paprika. Hot sauce is an occasional addition, and finely diced jalapeños or Calabrian chile peppers are also worth considering for a proprietary approach.
That's all beaten together and spread onto quartered slices of white bread doubled up to approximate tea sandwiches. Most important, however, is to evenly coat them with the remaining mixture, as you'd do to cover petit fours, enrobing them in a veil of seasoned cheese filling. The dreams are ultimately baked at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes, until warm and should be anywhere from golden to deeply browned, depending on your preference. While these poppable, toasty bites are perfect on their own, they'll also shine when dunked into tangy condiments, from ketchup to barbecue sauce to more niche Southern recipes, like fruity, spicy jezebel sauce made with jam and horseradish, green tomato-packed chow chow relish, or zippy, slightly smoky mayo-based comeback sauce. Plan to present these at the beginning of your next fête, as these cheese dreams — much like the visions that visit in the night — are best enjoyed à la minute.