Transform Your Kitchen For Fall With These 16 Target Finds
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cue the overly-excited SNL Target lady; cooler weather, changing colors, and back-to-school season are all swiftly on their way, and that, of course, means that a bunch of new fall finds are about to start popping up in Target stores and on its website. Stuffed with home decor, food products, and a bunch of stuff in between, Target is just one of those stores where a quick trip for paper towels can somehow turn into a full kitchen makeover — and we're not exactly mad about that. If you also love to embrace the autumn season and want to feel extra inspired making treats and homey meals, such a makeover could be just the thing to get you into the fall mood.
Regular grocery stores are still the usual go-to for seasonal foods (case in point: we're hoping for certain fall favorites at Trader Joe's this year), but Target is certainly no slouch when it comes to seasonal groceries and home goods. From on-theme baking tools to specialty food items, we've combed through Target's inventory and pinpointed over a dozen fall-fresh goodies to give your kitchen the cozy refresh it needs.
Pumpkin Glass Vessel
If you love stashing candy corn or other small treats in your kitchen during fall, this adorable glass pumpkin jar could be the perfect thing for keeping them tidy and inviting. Or, hey, grab a few to store your favorite fall baking spices. It's your kitchen, your rules.
Get the Pumpkin Glass Vessel for $5.00.
Hearth & Hand Pastry Plate and Mug Set
Not only does it exude cozy fall vibes with its warm earth color, but this plate and mug set elevates the traditional cup and saucer concept by actually giving you room for snacks with your warm beverage. Freshly-baked seasonal pastry and hot cider, anyone?
Get the Pastry Plate and Mug Set for $14.99.
Hearth & Hand Stitched Oven Mitt and Potholder Set
Having a good oven mitt and pot holder on hand is a must for anyone who uses their oven, and the seasons changing is a great excuse to swap out the old with the new. This set's design is muted enough that it can be used in winter and spring too, but the stitched leaves still feel very harvest season.
Get the Stitched Oven Mitt Set for $12.99.
Metal Tray with Spiderwebs
Imagine throwing a movie night this season and impressing your friends with some amazing mixologist-approved fall-themed cocktails you mixed yourself. Now imagine how much better it'll be when you serve them from this decorative spiderweb tray. Or if cocktails aren't your think, use it for bowls of snacks. It's just gently spooky enough to be used all season long.
Get the Metal Tray with Webs for $5.00.
Maple Leaves Cookie Cutter Set
There are many different shapes of fall leaves, but maple leaves are among the most iconic. With this cookie cutter set, you can capture the season by creating maple leaves of varying sizes (there are five included here) — and colors, if you choose to frost the treats.
Get the Leaf Cookie Cutter Set for $16.95.
Festive Fall Pumpkin Pie Centerpiece Cookie Cutter Set
If fall desserts are more your thing than leaves, this cookie cutter pair might just be made for you. Sure, these shapes look kind of weird on their own, but they're actually designed to help you make your own cookie version of a pumpkin pie. Just put all the slices together and top with the whipped cream shape (or hey, go for real whipped cream), and your "pie" is done.
Get the pumpkin pie centerpiece cookie cutter set for $12.95.
Hearth & Hand Red Teapot
As the weather gets chillier throughout fall, a nice cup of tea just feels right. With its dark red and gold hues, this Target teapot adds a dose of class along with comfy luxury. It's essentially fall kitchen makeover decor with a practical purpose.
Get the Heart & Hand Red Teapot for $24.99.
Hyde and EEK! Boutique Spooky Glasses
Autumn is obviously more than just Halloween, but for true aficionados of the holiday, the entire season is a chance to enjoy the spooktacular. The cool thing about these Target glasses is that you could get the pumpkin design if you want to just go with general fall vibes, but you can also get the ghost and bat designs to go all-in on Halloween. And, at 14.9 fl oz, they are actually decently sized.
Get these Spooky Drinking Glasses for $8.00 each.
Hearth & Hand Toffee and Green Plaid Tablecloth
Sometimes fall is just more of a feeling rather than a specific design, you know? This tablecloth can help capture that feeling with its warm colors (Target says they're toffee and green, but we see beige, red, and white in there too). Just imagine topping this with some hearty fall dishes!
Get the Hearth & Hand Tablecloth for $24.99.
Harvest Blessings Pumpkin Table Runner
If a full tablecloth isn't your thing — or you like the layered look — you can still make fall meals extra festive with this woven runner on your kitchen table. Its unique shape is adorned with small pumpkins but not in an over-the-top way, so you can use it all season long.
Get the Pumpkin Table Runner for $29.95.
Toffee Striped Bread Bowl Cover
Fall is a great time to try your hand at baking bread or perfect the craft if you've been at it for a while. This bread bowl cover comes in cozy hues that evoke the season while also helping to keep your ingredients fresh, provide the ideal environment for dough to rise, or just protect freshly-baked goods. It also comes in a two-pack — one round, one rectangular — for even more versatility.
Get the Bread Bowl Cover Pack for $9.99.
Ceramic Mini Bowls
These small bowls are a great addition to a fall enthusiast's kitchen. At 10.21 fluid ounces, they're bound to be useful for a wide range of purposes, from holding baking ingredients and condiments to serving up small portions of candy corn. The set of three even comes in colors perfect for the season: cream, tan, and burgundy.
Get the Mini Bowl Set for $16.99.
Hearth & Hand Brown Wine Glass Set
Sipping wine is often a year-round activity, but you can wrap the experience in fall vibes with these classy glasses in a moody brown and softly beveled design. Coming in sets of four, these glasses are available in green and clear too, but brown just seems to give off the most autumnal warmth.
Get a set of Hearth & Hand Wine Glasses for $29.99.
John Ritzenthaler Co. Fall Kitchen Towels
Okay, so Target actually has a ton of different kitchen towels to choose from for fall 2026. There's your more classic vine and pumpkin cluster imagery to more modern pumpkin pie and latte designs, plus a whole bunch of stuff in between like cats and dogs all gussied up for fall. So, you may want to stock up on a few sets (if you store kitchen towels cleverly, space won't be an issue).
Get a set of John Ritzenthaler Co. Seasonal Cotton Kitchen Towels for $20.99.
Bountiful Pumpkin Harvest Apron
One could argue that there are few better ways to get into seasonal cooking mode than dressing up for the occasion. So, why not give it a shot with this festive harvest-themed apron? Adorned with pumpkins and leaves of varying shapes and colors, it also comes with a front pocket for your favorite utensils.
Get the C&F Home Bountiful Pumpkin Harvest Front Pocket Fall Apron for $21.99.
Seasonal Fall Ravioli
In case you don't get over to the food aisles much, Target has various grocery secrets you should know. Though when it comes to the changing seasons, one of these involves the release of new on-theme raviolis. Yes, if you're a ravioli fan, Target's Good & Gather house brand has a few different fall-tastic ones, including five-cheese pumpkin and maple leaf-shaped ravioli, honey pumpkin goat cheese, and butternut squash.
Get Fall-Themed Ravioli at Target for between $4.99.