Transform Your Kitchen For Fall With These 16 Target Finds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cue the overly-excited SNL Target lady; cooler weather, changing colors, and back-to-school season are all swiftly on their way, and that, of course, means that a bunch of new fall finds are about to start popping up in Target stores and on its website. Stuffed with home decor, food products, and a bunch of stuff in between, Target is just one of those stores where a quick trip for paper towels can somehow turn into a full kitchen makeover — and we're not exactly mad about that. If you also love to embrace the autumn season and want to feel extra inspired making treats and homey meals, such a makeover could be just the thing to get you into the fall mood.

Regular grocery stores are still the usual go-to for seasonal foods (case in point: we're hoping for certain fall favorites at Trader Joe's this year), but Target is certainly no slouch when it comes to seasonal groceries and home goods. From on-theme baking tools to specialty food items, we've combed through Target's inventory and pinpointed over a dozen fall-fresh goodies to give your kitchen the cozy refresh it needs.