7 Fall Favorites We Hope To See On Trader Joe's Shelves Again This Year

It might still technically be summer, and the weather outside may still be atrociously warm, but we're already dreaming about the Trader Joe's fall items that will be hitting shelves in about a month. Pumpkin spice everything, a touch of apple crisp, and even maple-flavored items will soon flood the beloved grocery store. And of course, there's always something new that surprises us with an exciting, inventive flavor or texture (inventive and delicious is basically Trader Joe's signature, after all) — but more than anything, it's the returning fall favorites we only get once a year that we're really on the edge of our seats for.

Unfortunately, the amount of new items the brand is always thinking up also means that Trader Joe's often discontinues old items to make space for them. So since the official list of fall items hasn't yet been released yet, we thought we'd join the masses in manifesting the favorite items we want to make a comeback this year: Here are seven of the fall items we're most hoping to see on shelves again in 2025.