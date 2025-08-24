7 Fall Favorites We Hope To See On Trader Joe's Shelves Again This Year
It might still technically be summer, and the weather outside may still be atrociously warm, but we're already dreaming about the Trader Joe's fall items that will be hitting shelves in about a month. Pumpkin spice everything, a touch of apple crisp, and even maple-flavored items will soon flood the beloved grocery store. And of course, there's always something new that surprises us with an exciting, inventive flavor or texture (inventive and delicious is basically Trader Joe's signature, after all) — but more than anything, it's the returning fall favorites we only get once a year that we're really on the edge of our seats for.
Unfortunately, the amount of new items the brand is always thinking up also means that Trader Joe's often discontinues old items to make space for them. So since the official list of fall items hasn't yet been released yet, we thought we'd join the masses in manifesting the favorite items we want to make a comeback this year: Here are seven of the fall items we're most hoping to see on shelves again in 2025.
Apple Cider Donuts
Starting off with some good news — Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts have already been spotted on the shelves of a few locations, making an early debut, much to our delight. But although their return is somewhat confirmed, we still thought they deserved a spot on this list. Cinnamony, pillowy, and a little bit messy, these baked donuts are the perfect breakfast for any cozy fall morning (bonus points if it's raining outside!). We're hoping to see these on shelves for many years to come.
One pro tip that a Trader Joe's employee once told us? Microwave your donut for about five seconds before eating to warm it up. You might've thought it was good before, but warm, it's a million times better.
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate
This item was somewhere in the middle of our new Trader Joe's item ranking last year, but if it makes a return this fall, we're excited to give it another shot. Fall food items are all well and good, but there's something about sipping a fall beverage while swaddled on the couch in a blanket that just hits different. And if you're trying to save money this year by skipping the daily Starbucks runs, this is one way to add a fun seasonal twist to your typical at-home coffee routine. If you whip up some cold foam and combine it with this item, you've basically got a pumpkin cream cold brew DIYed.
White Stilton Cheese With Apple & Pear
Don't let your Trader Joe's-inspired charcuterie boards end when summer wraps up — you might not have stone fruit or berries for your boards any longer, but with this perfectly autumnal cheese, your summer flavor cravings will be replaced with a craving for harvest vibes. The white Stilton is described by the store as light, crumbly, and fruity, and hits the mark if you're looking for a subtle, non-pumpkin-based fall item.
Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps
Wondering what to pair with the White Stilton Cheese? Look no further. A variation of the fig and olive crisps, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps are small but flavor-packed. They're sweet and savory, with a little bit of a spicy kick — and they're the perfect item to pair with the fall edition of Trader Joe's White Stilton for the autumnal girl dinner of all your Pinterest dreams, or with any number of fall soups for some crunch. We're certainly hoping these make a comeback in 2025.
Salted Maple Ice Cream
Stepping away from pumpkin for a moment, let's talk about one of the other all-time best flavors of the colder months: maple. The sugary, rich flavor is a little more subtle than pumpkin and a little sweeter, making it the perfect choice for an ice cream flavor. A touch of salt enhances the flavor, and a swirl of maple throughout the ice cream ensures you're getting tons of flavor in each spoonful. Trader Joe's recommends pairing it with its seasonal Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cake, but we think it would also taste great alongside the brand's Rustic Apple Tarte.
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas
Returning to savory flavors (and bringing back the pumpkin), let's talk about the mini spicy pumpkin samosas. A variation on Trader Joe's usual chicken and vegetable samosas, the small, crispy dough pockets are flavor-packed with spices, paneer cheese, and chunks of pumpkin. A great vegetarian option for a cozy, Indian-inspired meal, we're counting down the days until (fingers crossed) this hits shelves again and we can stock our freezers with the perfect bite-sized slice of fall.
Organic Fall Zucchette Pasta
Call us dramatic, but there's something about food shaped like another food that just gets us excited. Although a simple trick, it certainly helped this pasta earn some points — it's just so cute! Shaped like mini pumpkins and made with butternut squash, the organic fall Zucchette pasta simultaneously checks the boxes of being delicious and looking really good in photos. If we're lucky enough to see it return this year, just make sure you cook it al dente — it's fairly soft, and can break apart if cooked too long.