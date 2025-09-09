9 3-Ingredient Cocktails That Are Perfect For Fall, According To A Mixologist
I absolutely love fall. It's my favorite season of the year, and I look forward to it every time I flip my calendar page to September. Everything from the falling leaves, cool breezes, Halloween decorations, Thanksgiving food, and most importantly, the return of warm, autumnal cocktails brings me so much joy. When I used to make cocktail menus for the fall season at my small cocktail bar, I always focused on drinks that captured the season's essence without overwhelming my bartenders with complicated recipes.
Whether it's tweaking a classic or making an innovative spin on a customer favorite, I found that the key is to keep it simple. Fall spices and ingredients already have a strong character from flavor to aroma — that being said, it's not necessary to pile on a ton of different ingredients into a glass. You just have to find that sweet spot between delicious flavors and simple execution, and especially a cocktail that could deliver the cozy, spiced warmth people craved. Here are nine three-ingredient cocktails that are perfect for the fall season.
1. Maple old fashioned
In this modern era of mixology, old fashioned cocktails have become somewhat of a canvas for new flavors and innovative techniques. Walk into any high-end bar in Seattle or New York City, and they'll probably have their own iteration on the drink, from one featuring smoked bourbon to another with banana-flavored whiskey. What bartenders and mixologists are forgetting is that if you want to make a classic cocktail better or put your own twist on it, all you have to do is tweak your old fashioned recipe subtly, such as by making a maple syrup-flavored old fashioned.
Next time you're getting cozy at home and whipping up cocktails this fall, try ditching the simple syrup and sweetening your next old fashioned with a drizzle of maple syrup to give it a delicious autumnal twist. The rich and warming combination of a spicy, oaky whiskey mixed with the natural sweetness of maple syrup perfectly embodies fall's cozy atmosphere. It's especially helpful if you're trying to ease your way into liking old fashioned cocktails — the maple syrup will give your taste buds another flavor note to focus on other than the straight whiskey or bourbon.
2. Apple cider mule
Some dishes and drinks taste the most delicious during the fall months, such as pumpkin pie, mulled wine, butternut squash soup, and above all, spiced apple cider. If you haven't tried apple cider, it has a tart taste with sweet fruitiness. Oftentimes, you can find it spiced with cinnamon, cloves, or nutmeg, which makes it a perfect mixer for autumnal-theme cocktails.
If you've got your hands on a bottle of fresh apple cider, you should try using it to make a fall-inspired Moscow Mule. Swap the ginger beer for apple cider to give an autumnal kick of flavor. Combine vodka with lemon juice, apple cider, and simple syrup, give it a good shake, and serve it in the classic copper mug. To take it a step further, you can garnish it with dried apple rings or a stick of cinnamon. The cocktail's golden color and balanced sweet-tart profile make it ideal for fall gatherings when you want something festive, cozy, and seasonal.
3. Fig and bourbon
Another three-ingredient cocktail that's great to sip on during the fall is a fig and bourbon. This cocktail typically contains bourbon, which is mixed with fig preserves or fig jam, and fresh lemon juice, shaken and served over ice in an old fashioned glass. The rich sweetness of the fig, combined with the comforting warmth of the bourbon, makes it the ideal choice for any autumnal gathering. Complete the cocktail with a dried fig slice, sprig of thyme, lemon twist, or even a cinnamon stick for added warmth and spice.
Don't limit yourself to just fig preserve — there are plenty of fruit preserves and jams you can mix with bourbon and a little lemon juice to make a delicious fall-themed cocktail. You can try flavoring it with persimmon or apple preserves for a fruitier flavor or even cranberries for a more bitter, tart cocktail. Either way, it's a creative and affordable way to make a tasty cocktail that will help warm you up during the cool breezes of the fall season.
4. Manhattan
Whether you're in the kitchen or behind the bar, sometimes in life it's best to stick to the classics, which is why a cocktail like the Manhattan is the perfect three-ingredient cocktail you should be sipping on this fall. It's comforting, cozy, and warming, all three adjectives that should be circling your mind when enjoying a stiff beverage during this cold season.
If you haven't had the pleasure of having one before, a Manhattan is a classic whiskey cocktail made with a combination of rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. It's gently stirred with ice and served in a coupe or martini glass with a maraschino cherry garnish. The cocktail is known for its rich, warming flavor profile featuring the spicy notes of the rye whiskey and the herbal complexity of sweet vermouth, making it an ideal companion for fall's cooler evenings. You can make them one by one or pr-batch a few for your next Thanksgiving party — whichever way you decide, it will be an excellent cocktail for an autumnal occasion.
5. Boulevardier
Another classic cocktail that's only three ingredients and wonderful to drink during the fall is a boulevardier. For those of you who don't know, a boulevardier is a whiskey-based twist on the classic Italian cocktail, the Negroni. It's made with a combination of bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari. Traditionally, it's served over ice with an orange peel; however, some mixologists like serving it in a chilled coupe or martini glass with a single maraschino cherry as a garnish.
Either way, the cocktail has a robust flavor profile starting from the warming notes of the bourbon to the bitter-sweet Italian liqueurs. This simple yet complex cocktail is an excellent match for autumn's cool breezes. One of the best things about boulevardiers is that they are extremely simple to make and can easily be pre-batched. You can serve them at your Halloween bash or as a pre-dinner cocktail for your Thanksgiving party.
6. Espresso martini
In the fall, once the sun goes down and the evening rolls in, it's always hard to stay awake. With the combination of daylight savings and the heavy, indulgent food added into the mix, being a bit sleepy towards the gloomy overcast evenings of fall is almost a personality trait. However, no matter the season, you shouldn't ever dim your light, so if you need an energy boost, skip the beer and wine and order yourself an espresso martini.
An espresso martini is a modern classic cocktail made with vodka, fresh espresso, and coffee liqueur, shaken vigorously and served in a chilled coupe or martini glass. Most mixologists will garnish their signature foam top with a few coffee beans or dark chocolate shavings. Its rich coffee flavors and caffeinated kick make it perfect for fall's shorter days when you want both the warmth and boost of coffee with the sophistication of a cocktail. If you want to add a few more ingredients to the mix, you can whip up this delicious winter woods espresso martini. The fresh rosemary and maple syrup provide the cocktail with a lovely twist that would be great on any fall cocktail menu.
7. Lambrusco spritz
Italian red wines are amazing to drink during the fall. The famed Chianti and Brunello di Montalcino are perfectly robust and warming companions for crisp autumn evenings. There's one that's overlooked or forgotten about, and it's the sparkling wine hailing from the Emilia-Romagna region, Lambrusco. For those unfamiliar, Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine known for its slightly sweet and fruity taste. Depending on the producer, the effervescence can be semi-sparkling (frizzante) or fully sparkling (spumante). Its sparkling character would be excellent mixed into a spritz.
Try making a Lambrusco spritz this fall by combining it with a splash of Aperol and soda water. You can serve it over ice with an orange slice and a few olives on a toothpick for a sophisticated touch. This festive spritz perfectly captures autumn's essence with its red wine base and gorgeous jewel tones, making it an elegant choice for harvest gatherings and early evening aperitivo moments.
8. Hot toddy
Probably one of the most quintessential fall cocktails on this list, the hot toddy is a classic cocktail made with only three ingredients: whiskey, honey, and hot water. Everything is stirred together and garnished with a lemon wheel or cinnamon stick. It's served steaming hot in a heat-resistant glass or mug, making it perfect to wrap your fingers around it for a bit of extra warmth.
This cocktail is ideal when the temperatures drop and you just want a cocktail to sip while watching the fireplace burn or cozy up on the couch with a good book. You can easily pre-batch a large pot of it for your next pumpkin carving contest or a nightcap after Thanksgiving dinner. Hot cocktails are super easy to make and are absolutely divine during the colder months, and the hot toddy should definitely be on your list for three-ingredient cocktails that are perfect for fall.
9. Spiced pear martini
A martini is a great cocktail to drink any time of the year — especially during the cold months of autumn when you need a stiff drink to warm up your soul. They're relatively easy to make, and most bars can make the iteration you request. However, if you're looking to veer away from espresso and dirty martini this fall, you might want to try a spiced pear martini instead.
A spiced pear martini is an elegant autumn cocktail made with gin, pear nectar, and cinnamon simple syrup, shaken and served in a chilled martini glass. The cocktail has a beautiful golden hue and aromatic cinnamon notes, making it an ideal choice for autumn aperitifs and dinner parties. While you can just stick to three ingredients and make it with gin, pear nectar, and cinnamon simple syrup, you could also try making this lovely sugar and spice pear martini recipe by Milena Manolova.