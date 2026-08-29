The Trader Joe's Treat I'd Pick Over Its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Any Day

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If someone asks you to close your eyes and think of a Trader Joe's candy, which one is going to come to mind? It's unlikely to be the Gaggle of Gummy Candy (which I thought was weirdly wet and will never buy again), but it might be the Scandinavian Swimmers — which are a far better option. However, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the most well-known candy at Trader Joe's is the little plastic container of Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. I will agree that these TJ's peanut butter cups taste really good, and chocolate and peanut butter are clearly an iconic pairing. But I won't say that these fan-favorite sweets are the best the grocer has to offer, especially when the Dark Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans are just waiting in the wings.

Nowadays, I have to add a container of the Dark Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans to my cart every time I go to the grocer because they are just that good. The chocolate is smooth and creamy, and the espresso bean inside is not at all harsh or hard to bite into. The flavor is mellow and mocha-y, and when combined with the rich and not-at-all-bitter chocolate, it's a heavenly bite that beats the savory mashup of dark chocolate and peanut butter every time. Moreover, while the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups make me feel sluggish and slow in the middle of the day (note to self: Maybe don't eat three in a single sitting?), the Dark Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans make me feel energized and willing to conquer the rest of my day with gusto.