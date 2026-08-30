15 Best Ways To Use Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Seasoning

Oh, how many splendors can be plucked from the shelves of Trader Joe's? Enough to fill (and overfill) our carts on a weekly basis. Every time I walk into the tiki-themed halls of this cult favorite grocery chain, I find something new and delightful to obsess over. And while there are plenty of frozen treats and baked goods that line its aisles, Trader Joe's biggest strength might just be found in its powdered seasoning section. From the now-classic Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend to its Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend (great on eggs, by the way), the chain has powdered food enhancements on lock. And there is one seasoning blend that might be missing from your cupboard: Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend.

This blend combines sea salt, vinegar powder, dill, and granulated onion. The result is a perfectly pickle-y, dill-infused tangy powder. It's supremely tasty, but you might be wondering how to use it. Well, worry not, because we've gathered 15 absolutely delicious and incredibly creative ways to use this fantastic seasoning blend. Make sure to rev up your shopping carts, though, and go ahead and grab a jar (or two) of the blend before it clears the shelves.