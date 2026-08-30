15 Best Ways To Use Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Seasoning
Oh, how many splendors can be plucked from the shelves of Trader Joe's? Enough to fill (and overfill) our carts on a weekly basis. Every time I walk into the tiki-themed halls of this cult favorite grocery chain, I find something new and delightful to obsess over. And while there are plenty of frozen treats and baked goods that line its aisles, Trader Joe's biggest strength might just be found in its powdered seasoning section. From the now-classic Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend to its Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend (great on eggs, by the way), the chain has powdered food enhancements on lock. And there is one seasoning blend that might be missing from your cupboard: Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend.
This blend combines sea salt, vinegar powder, dill, and granulated onion. The result is a perfectly pickle-y, dill-infused tangy powder. It's supremely tasty, but you might be wondering how to use it. Well, worry not, because we've gathered 15 absolutely delicious and incredibly creative ways to use this fantastic seasoning blend. Make sure to rev up your shopping carts, though, and go ahead and grab a jar (or two) of the blend before it clears the shelves.
Mix into chicken salad
Chicken salad is one of those dishes that can be made in basically any shape or fashion. At its core, it consists of chicken and mayonnaise. The rest is window dressing. So why not dress up your windows with some pickle seasoning? This blend of dill, salt, onion, and vinegar is just the thing to give your salad a special zip of flavor. It would work well in combination with relish or chopped pickles, but can also be used as a pickle substitute.
Add to your next batch of egg salad
Egg salad might have the edge over chicken salad for the most pickle-compatible dish. After all, dill is already a popular pairing for eggs, and vinegar and onions are staple ingredients in many egg salad recipes. A sprinkle of this seasoning, therefore, is the perfect shortcut for an instantly briny, savory egg salad. You can use it as a swap for other ingredients or as a simple supplement to your standby egg salad recipe.
Sprinkle on your baked potatoes
You can sprinkle Trader Joe's Seasoning in a Pickle directly on top of a buttered, fluffed-up spud, or add it on top of other toppings, such as cheese or sour cream. The seasoning blend would go beautifully with the classic baked potato toppings. It also goes great with heartier spud toppers, such as pulled pork, adding a zing of flavor that pairs well with tangy barbecue sauce.
Top off your french fries
A basket of hot, crispy, freshly fried french fries — can life get any better than that? It can, but only with a few dashes of Trader Joe's Seasoning in a Pickle. The powdered vinegar adds a lovely tang that brightens up the salty side, and the dill brings an herbal freshness that will have you reaching for more. Pair it with a pickle juice margarita for a tasty, mouth-puckering combo.
Make pickle-packed burger patties
Ever had a pickle burger? If not, maybe you should give it a try. And no, you needn't add chopped pickles to your beefy base. Just sprinkle some Trader Joe's Seasoning in a Pickle blend into your ground meat. Add as much or as little as you'd like. The combination of onion, vinegar, dill, and salt will give your patties a savory, with dill and vinegar adding brightness to the rich, fatty beef.
Top your popcorn
The joys of pickle-infused popcorn are well known to most Trader Joe's fans. After all, the chain's Popcorn in a Pickle is a deeply beloved limited-run item. But what if you want a pickle-y taste of popcorn when the product is out of season? Well, you'll just have to make it yourself. Simply sprinkle a bit of the chain's dill pickle seasoning onto your freshly popped bowl of popcorn and enjoy. This is the perfect snack for a movie at home.
Make a pickle dip with sour cream
The tangy, dill-tinged taste of pickles is, for many diners, the epitome of flavor. Pickle fans (we're growing in number every day) will put pickles in anything and everything if given the opportunity. So why not sprinkle that tangy flavor into a dip? Mix chopped pickles into tangy sour cream along with this seasoning for a bit of texture. This combo is perfect for serving with potato chips, veggie trays, and anywhere a chip and dip is appropriate.
Sprinkle on eggs
You needn't go through the trouble of deviling or salad-ing your eggs to enjoy a pop of this Trader Joe's powdered seasoning. You can add it right to your morning eggs, whether they're over easy, scrambled, or poached. This seasoning would also be a fantastic touch atop a dish of eggs Benedict. The buttery, lemony sauce lends itself especially well to the pickle-flavored topping.
Upgrade plain potato chips
If you're looking for a pickle chip that doesn't skimp on dill, you might have to DIY it. Simply grab a bag of lightly salted plain potato chips, open it, and add a few sprinkles of the pickle seasoning. Shake gently and serve. You can add some to homemade potato chips fresh from the fryer if you really want to impress. Add this powder to other flavors of chips, such as sour cream and onion, for a lovely, layered effect.
Add a briny kick to deviled eggs
We've already suggested adding dill pickle sprinkles to your morning plate of eggs, but what if you pickled eggs of a deviled fashion? Well, you really ought to. Adding a dash or two of this pickle seasoning to the yolk filling of your eggs will give it a bright, perfectly dill-tinged taste. You can use it in place of or in conjunction with pickle juice for an extra briny flavor. Add some pickle relish for more texture, or keep it simple by sticking with just the seasoning blend.
Punch up your potato salad
As we've seen from earlier entries on this list, potatoes do exceptionally well with the dill, onion, and vinegar flavor of this pickle tinged seasoning. The acidity and tang from the seasoning complement other typical potato salad additions like red onion, celery, mustard, and fresh herbs. It works well in both American- and German-style potato salads, and is a great way to add vinegar tang without overloading your salad with moisture.
Give cucumbers an instant pickle upgrade
This is the simplest suggestion, but also a personal favorite of mine. When I want the crunch of a fresh cucumber but the vinegar kick of a pickle, I simply add a few sprinkles of this seasoning blend to chopped cucumber. It gives the veggie a tangy kick of dill and some real savory impact. You can even pair seasoned cucumbers with seasoned sour cream or yogurt for a briny tzatziki-adjacent dip.
Rim the glass of a pickle martini
Oh, the joys of a pickle martini. Though less mainstream than the usual, olive-brined martini, this zingy take on the classic cocktail has its fans (me included). One great way to add more briny pickle flavor is by giving your pickle-tini a rim of Trader Joe's Seasoning in a Pickle. One TikTok user does so by first rimming the glass with pickle juice, then rolling it in the Trader Joe's seasoning. This will give you the most pickle-infused first sip you could possibly ask for.
Season fried chicken or fish breading
There is a rumor that Chick-fil-A uses pickle juice in its batter. This isn't true, but the pickles included in its sandwiches do pair exceptionally well with fried chicken. So why not use this logic and add your pickle seasoning to your chicken breading? Add this TJ's seasoning to your flour dredging mix before frying, or you can sprinkle on your already fried chicken for just a kiss of dill-infused flavor. You can also add this seasoning to fried fish, especially flaky, mild white fish.
Turn mayo into a tangy sandwich spread
Mayonnaise and pickles are a classic pairing (tartar sauce is mostly mayo and chopped pickles). So why not bring these two together without chopping or scooping relish from a jar? Adding Trader Joe's Seasoning in a Pickle to your mayo will give you all that pickle flavor with none of the chunks or texture, just a burst of pickle flavor. Spread it on bread for a tangy addition to sandwiches like turkey and Swiss, crispy chicken, or a classic BLT.