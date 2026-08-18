The Can't-Skip Trader Joe's Seasoning For Eggs That Are 10x Tastier

Spices are a crucial part of your kitchen, and having the right ones on hand can make or break your recipes. There are some seasonings that are a must for your spice cabinet, such as salt, pepper, and garlic powder. But if you're someone who already has their pantry stocked with the essentials and you're looking for some fun flavors, Trader Joe's is a great place to shop. From Everything but the Bagel Seasoning to Chili Lime Seasoning Blend, Trader Joe's has a variety of unique spices to add to your kitchen. And if you're looking for a simple but delicious way to spice up a plate of eggs, Trader Joe's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend is the one you need.

This umami mushroom blend is a mix of porcini and white button mushrooms, salt, red and black pepper, onion, mustard seed, and thyme. While you can use it on just about anything, this seasoning works particularly well on top of a steaming plate of freshly made eggs. Umami-rich ingredients are often used to enhance flavor, and eggs provide a rich, neutral backdrop that allows this blend to take your breakfast to the next level. For just $2.99, it's a budget-friendly addition to your spice cabinet — and when it comes to eggs, there are a few tasty ways to put it to work.