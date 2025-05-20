Why Pickle Juice Is The Add-In Your Margarita Is Missing
Trends come and go, but some cocktails are eternal. The classic margarita certainly earns a spot in that category. Since the refreshing, citrusy drink rose to popularity in the 1940s, it's remained a staple at Mexican restaurants and on bar menus alike. The most traditional, original marg had only three simple ingredients — lime juice, an orange liqueur like triple sec, and tequila — but for a bright, briny twist on the classic, add a splash of pickle juice. Particularly for those who prefer their libations savory (fans of a dirty martini, this is for you!), the refreshing sweet-and-salty liquid is an obvious choice to take your drink up a notch.
Chowhound caught up with experts on the matter: the team at Muddling Memories, an experiential hospitality company known for envelope-pushing food and beverage experiences (such as their recent collab with Magnum ice cream, pairing the frozen dessert with caviar and wine!). As purveyors of inventive twists on classic cocktails, they recommend home mixologists start by adding just a splash of the liquid to your favorite marg recipe, adjusting to find your perfect sweet (or salty) spot. "Start with about ½ oz of pickle juice and adjust to taste. Reduce the amount of orange liqueur or simple syrup to balance the brininess," the mixology team advises. The pickle juice you use is dealer's choice, but they recommend keeping it classic and tart with a "quality, tangy pickle juice" — like from a jar of dill or kosher dill pickles.
Experiment with garnishes and sweet and salty ratios
Pickle juice appreciation is alive and well — as the trending liquid pops up in unexpected places like pickle-juice-spiked bourbon cocktails, as a marinade for meat, or to zhuzh up a tasty soup. To those who've been sipping the juice from the jar long before it was in vogue, we say, about time. For those not yet fully aboard the pickle juice bandwagon, adding just the recommended ½ ounce or so is the perfect gentle entry point.
This hack works with a variety of types of pickles, homemade or store-bought, sliced or whole, but steer clear of sweet or bread and butter varieties, says the Muddling Memories team. These types can throw off the tart-to-sweet balance of the cocktail. Otherwise, don't be afraid to experiment — marg preference is personal! "You can adjust this to taste depending on how strong you want the pickle flavor," says the team. "If you prefer a more subtle twist, use a bit less, or add more if you're a pickle fan."
Treat the extra-briny rendition as you would a classic margarita and serve over rocks or experiment with a blended frozen variety. As with the classic drink, a salted rim is optional but encouraged — though you might find you need a lighter touch than usual, thanks to the saltiness from the juice. And if you're doing a theme, might as well do it all the way by topping your concoction with a speared pickle for extra presentation points.