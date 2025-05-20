Why Pickle Juice Is The Add-In Your Margarita Is Missing

Pickle juice appreciation is alive and well — as the trending liquid pops up in unexpected places like pickle-juice-spiked bourbon cocktails, as a marinade for meat, or to zhuzh up a tasty soup. To those who've been sipping the juice from the jar long before it was in vogue, we say, about time. For those not yet fully aboard the pickle juice bandwagon, adding just the recommended ½ ounce or so is the perfect gentle entry point.

This hack works with a variety of types of pickles, homemade or store-bought, sliced or whole, but steer clear of sweet or bread and butter varieties, says the Muddling Memories team. These types can throw off the tart-to-sweet balance of the cocktail. Otherwise, don't be afraid to experiment — marg preference is personal! "You can adjust this to taste depending on how strong you want the pickle flavor," says the team. "If you prefer a more subtle twist, use a bit less, or add more if you're a pickle fan."

Treat the extra-briny rendition as you would a classic margarita and serve over rocks or experiment with a blended frozen variety. As with the classic drink, a salted rim is optional but encouraged — though you might find you need a lighter touch than usual, thanks to the saltiness from the juice. And if you're doing a theme, might as well do it all the way by topping your concoction with a speared pickle for extra presentation points.