German Vs American Potato Salad: What Are The Key Differences?
Potato salad is a staple at cookouts, picnics, and get-togethers across America. It's iconic, but it is also rather a nebulous dish. Every family, it seems, has their own recipe, which can vary widely based on personal preference (though which spud works best for potato salad isn't a matter of opinion). And beyond these quirks of topping and dressing, potato salad is often divided into two categories: German and American style. If you've ever seen one of these two descriptors on a potato salad recipe, or on the menu at a restaurant, you may be wondering what sets German potato salad apart from the American version of the dish.
Broadly speaking, the primary difference is that American potato salad tends to use mayonnaise as a dressing, while German potato salad uses a vinegar-based dressing and some super savory bacon drippings. German potato salad is also often served warm or room temperature (which is perfectly safe), while American potato salad tends to be served chilled. Of course a lot of these differences come down to nuances in personal and regional potato salad-making methods, so let's dig into the deeper differences between these two spuds.
More on German-style potato salad
Given that American potato salad is derived from the German potato salads brought over by 19th-century German immigrants, it's fitting that we first cover the original. German potato salad came to be after potatoes were introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Though there is no clear inventor of this dish, the warm, vinegar and bacon dripping-based salad is more often found in Southern Germany while Northern Germany's potato salads tend to include mayonnaise. In America, German potato salad more often refers to the Southern vinegar-based version.
Though there is no single, definitive Southern-style German potato salad recipe, the kind most often seen in the United States includes a few key ingredients: potatoes (waxy is best), vinegar, bacon and its drippings, salt, onions, a bit of sugar, and parsley for topping. Some recipes also call for Dijon mustard. It's a hearty, smoky, savory, zingy dish that's totally different from creamy, refreshing, American-style potato salads. German-style potato salad does incredibly well at a barbecue, given its meaty-and-tangy flavor profile.
Many ways to be American
There is no single, definitive recipe for American potato salad. They vary widely by region and family tradition. Generally speaking, however, American potato salad is served chilled or at room temperature and uses mayonnaise as a dressing rather than vinegar. Other than that, potato salad recipes are often passed down through generations with little changed for the sake of tradition and deliciousness.
For example, many Southern potato salads include eggs and seasonings such as paprika, hot sauce, and mustard. In other regions, such as the Midwest, German influence can still be seen. Still other cooks pay homage to their cultural heritages in their recipes; for example, some cooks with Nordic roots add beets to potato salad. Meanwhile, some Louisiana cooks mix in Cajun seasonings and Creole mustard.
Again, though, the tether for most every American potato salad is mayonnaise. It first gained traction as a potato salad dressing in the 1920s, when Hellmann's and other brands began to forge a path for mayonnaise as a modern, prepackaged, multipurpose condiment perfect for a new age of cooking. The newfound popularity of mayo likely inspired the modern versions of many salads and spreads, such as the quintessentially Southern pimento cheese. Still, nothing beats a good, mayo-heavy potato salad for a classic American potluck side dish.