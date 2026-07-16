German Vs American Potato Salad: What Are The Key Differences?

Potato salad is a staple at cookouts, picnics, and get-togethers across America. It's iconic, but it is also rather a nebulous dish. Every family, it seems, has their own recipe, which can vary widely based on personal preference (though which spud works best for potato salad isn't a matter of opinion). And beyond these quirks of topping and dressing, potato salad is often divided into two categories: German and American style. If you've ever seen one of these two descriptors on a potato salad recipe, or on the menu at a restaurant, you may be wondering what sets German potato salad apart from the American version of the dish.

Broadly speaking, the primary difference is that American potato salad tends to use mayonnaise as a dressing, while German potato salad uses a vinegar-based dressing and some super savory bacon drippings. German potato salad is also often served warm or room temperature (which is perfectly safe), while American potato salad tends to be served chilled. Of course a lot of these differences come down to nuances in personal and regional potato salad-making methods, so let's dig into the deeper differences between these two spuds.