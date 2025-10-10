For The Crispiest Bacon Strips Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Okay, this one might get controversial — we know that crispy bacon isn't exactly a top-of-line priority for everyone, but for those who are not a fan of excess fat and moisture when it comes to the pork breakfast side, listen up. Robert Cornett, executive chef of Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg, Arizona, spoke to Chowhound about how to cook up the perfect slice of bacon, and his exclusive tips include one that will give your strip the crunch you're looking for. "Resting matters," Cornett explained. "This allows the bacon to finish cooking at a lower, more controlled temperature, so that you avoid overcooking."

So what does resting your bacon look like, exactly? Essentially, it means taking your bacon off the heat before it's all the way done cooking, and placing it on a cooling rackFor the crispiest bacon strips don't skip this crucial step. The residual heat will help it crisp up much like soft cookies hardening as they cool, and Cornett says this technique can help keep them from overcooking as well. The expert says this doesn't need to be a huge change in your bacon-making routine — you only need to rest your bacon for two to three minutes, so you can certainly still serve the strips side-by-side with your fluffy buttermilk pancakes while they're piping hot. Is that still not crispy enough for you? Cook your bacon on a sheet pan in the oven instead of on your stovetop and leave it in there until it's properly brittle enough for your liking.