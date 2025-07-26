Love it or hate it, if there's one side you can count on gracing the table of every warm-weather buffet from late May to September, it's coleslaw. Despite its divisive reputation, this classic mixture of shredded cabbage and carrots draped in tangy dressing is inexpensive, easy to make, and checks veggies off your list so you can feel a little better about housing multiple crisp, delicious pan-fried hot dogs (no shame, they're incredible).

While some dedicated coleslaw-haters may be justified in their dislike (not everyone likes cabbage), others, it seems, simply haven't had the opportunity to try the good stuff. When asked, they describe the dishes they've had as watery, soggy, or overly sweet with little in the way of flavor, overall. These complaints are telltale indicators that the person making the lackluster coleslaw likely used a bagged kit with precut veggies and a packet of manufactured dressing.

Though coleslaw kits are a great shortcut for making homemade lo mein, they're not the best choice if you want your slaw to sing. Precut veg in these packages is often wilted or dried out, despite being transported and stored in refrigeration. These desiccated veggies either repel the included dressing or absorb it unevenly, creating a soggy side dish with diluted, watery flavor. Shredding fresh veggies may take a little more time, but it's the only way to ensure a uniform, crisp texture. Fresh cabbage and carrots taste a lot better, too, adding nuanced flavor in addition to a satisfyingly crunchy bite.