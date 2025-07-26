Never Skip This Step If You Want A Satisfying Coleslaw
Love it or hate it, if there's one side you can count on gracing the table of every warm-weather buffet from late May to September, it's coleslaw. Despite its divisive reputation, this classic mixture of shredded cabbage and carrots draped in tangy dressing is inexpensive, easy to make, and checks veggies off your list so you can feel a little better about housing multiple crisp, delicious pan-fried hot dogs (no shame, they're incredible).
While some dedicated coleslaw-haters may be justified in their dislike (not everyone likes cabbage), others, it seems, simply haven't had the opportunity to try the good stuff. When asked, they describe the dishes they've had as watery, soggy, or overly sweet with little in the way of flavor, overall. These complaints are telltale indicators that the person making the lackluster coleslaw likely used a bagged kit with precut veggies and a packet of manufactured dressing.
Though coleslaw kits are a great shortcut for making homemade lo mein, they're not the best choice if you want your slaw to sing. Precut veg in these packages is often wilted or dried out, despite being transported and stored in refrigeration. These desiccated veggies either repel the included dressing or absorb it unevenly, creating a soggy side dish with diluted, watery flavor. Shredding fresh veggies may take a little more time, but it's the only way to ensure a uniform, crisp texture. Fresh cabbage and carrots taste a lot better, too, adding nuanced flavor in addition to a satisfyingly crunchy bite.
Cutting your coleslaw correctly to stave off the sog
Not only does choosing fresh veggies ensure a tastier slaw, it's also easier on your wallet, especially if you're making a big batch. Coleslaw kits are marked up due to the additional processing, so it's usually much cheaper to choose your own cabbage, carrots, and any other veggies you want to include. Since the order of the day is crisp and refreshing, be sure to choose brightly colored produce without any soft or brown spots.
To shred everything properly, you can either use a box grater for everything, or pop it in the food processor for a faster option. If using the food processor, be sure to pulse until your veggies are just barely shredded. Processing them for too long would mince them to bits and make them watery. Speaking of which, salting your cabbage and then squeezing off the excess moisture it releases helps retain its texture and helps prevent your slaw from getting soggy.
Next comes the dressing. While it's perfectly fine to use store-bought, fresh coleslaw dressing takes seconds to make and really elevates the entire dish. Just whisk some mayo together with a touch of spicy mustard, ACV or red wine vinegar, and a pinch of sugar, and you're good to go. Of course, you can also show your coleslaw some Southern love by dressing it with zesty Alabama white sauce, or make the simultaneously vegan and more sophisticated slaw by swapping mayo for nutty, rich sesame tahini.