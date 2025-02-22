How To Prepare Canned Water Chestnuts

Water chestnuts, the crunchy vegetables found in many Chinese dishes like chow mein and stir-fried rice, can be a culinary dividing ground. You either love their mild flavor and distinctive texture, or think they're not worth the valuable meal-time real estate that they occupy. But even those who love the still-crispy-when-cooked ingredient don't necessarily know how easy it is to prep delicious-tasting water chestnuts at home. The secret lies in revitalizing them once they're out of the can with a quick rinse or, even better, a long soak.

So what are water chestnuts anyway? As you can probably guess from their taste and texture, they're not nuts at all. The small brown tuber vegetables that grow below the surface of the water in marshes and ponds just happen to resemble the type of chestnuts that roast on an open fire. While you can find fresh water chestnuts in specialty Asian markets, most shoppers are likely more familiar with the pre-peeled, pre-sliced versions that you can find in 8-ounce cans. Although you might overlook them when reaching for your next jar of chili crisp, water chestnuts bring more than just taste to the table — they're high in fiber and potassium, and low on calories and fat. And, luckily for us, the canned version can still taste amazing with a few easy tricks.