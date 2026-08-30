9 Foods That Americans Ate Before Refrigerators Were Common

It's hard to imagine life without any of our modern kitchen appliances. Dishwashers, air fryers, and microwaves all make our culinary lives so much easier. One device that seems unthinkable to live without is the refrigerator, considering we store so much of our produce in it, but it has only been commonplace in homes since the late 1920s.

Before then, food preservation was much more difficult, and as a result, the range of products available was more limited. While vegetables could be eaten straight from the garden or meat fresh from slaughter, being able to keep food edible for long periods of time meant that certain items could be enjoyed year-round.

Preservation methods such as curing, smoking, and pickling were crucial in the pre-refrigeration days to allow perishable items to be kept for weeks or months at a time without spoiling. A larder from that time would look very different from our modern pantries, even though some of the traditionally prepared dishes are still popular delicacies. Let's take a look at some foods that Americans ate before refrigerators were common.