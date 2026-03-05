The Old-School Way To Keep Meat Fresh Before Modern Fridges

Beginning in the 1920s, keeping meat fresh has been easier since the modern refrigerator became a widespread household appliance in the U.S. However, you might wonder how people kept meat fresh prior to that time. Historically, there have been a number of techniques to ensure meat's safety before cooking it. But if you look further back into history, one method stands out as the most common way to preserve meat's freshness: cold smoking.

In addition to ice boxes that relied on shipments of ice, underground cellars, and immersing food in cold rivers, cold-smoking meat has served people since the discovery of fire and possibly dates back 1 million years ago, while smoking fish dates back hundreds of thousands of years. In early Colonial America, smoking meat in special enclosures and smokehouses became common and fish such as salmon was smoked for preservation by the Greeks and Romans, as well as among Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest. Among all the things you need to know about smoked salmon, one is that it gets a smoky flavor from using the cold-smoking method. Though smoking was a necessity for preserving meat and fish, especially before winter, smoking meat is coveted more for the flavored smoke imparting a richness and depth to foods, and nowadays, you can also smoke cheese, tofu, nuts, and bacon to enhance their flavor.