How To Store Raw Sweet Potatoes

You've stocked up on sweet potatoes, feeling pretty good about all the cozy soups, casseroles, and fries in your future. Then, a week later, you reach into the pantry, only to find a shriveled, sprouting mess. Sound familiar? Sweet potatoes are one of those foods that don't last as long as you think they do if not stored properly. But don't worry, we're here to help.

Stored on your kitchen counter, raw sweet potatoes will last around two weeks. However, whole raw sweet potatoes can last up to a month when stored in a cool, dry, and dark place. You'll want to avoid direct light and harsh temperatures to keep them from spoiling too quickly. Think pantry, cellar, or a cupboard with a temperature between 50°F and 60°F. Skip the fridge, though — that's a common mistake everyone makes with sweet potatoes. While it might seem like a good idea, cold temperatures can change their texture and disrupt their natural sweetness. You'll also want to give your sweet potatoes some room to breathe! Avoid storing too many in one small space, and use a breathable container like a paper bag or a basket instead of plastic, which traps moisture and speeds up spoilage.

No matter how you store sweet potatoes, make sure to check on them regularly for classic signs of aging. Wrinkles, dark spots, and weird smells are all signs that you should probably toss 'em.