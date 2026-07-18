What's The Average Shelf Life Of Jam? How Long A Jar Lasts Opened Vs Unopened

It's a pain to have to toss out a jar of your favorite jam, so it's smart to put proper storage techniques into practice in your kitchen. Keep unopened preserves in a dark, dry area (like the back of your pantry), as you'll want them to stay away from sunlight. Of course, you'll need to move jams and jellies from the pantry to the fridge once you pop them open. Each time you close the jar after use, make sure the rim of the jar is clean and you give it a hand-tight seal.

One more thing to keep in mind: Double-dipping utensils into a jar of jam isn't a good idea. While it sounds obvious, it's easy to put some jam on a perfectly toasted piece of bread (getting butter and crumbs on the knife in the process), decide you need some more jam, and put the now-buttered-and-crumbed-utensil back into the jam jar, adding new ingredients into the jar that can speed up the process of your jam going bad.

As we've said, jams and jellies generally last for a few months in the fridge, but common sense is key. If you notice signs that your preserves have gone bad (for example, you can see mold, or it starts to smell like alcohol), you'll need to toss it, even if it hasn't reached the point in time when it typically goes bad.