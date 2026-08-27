11 Canned Cocktails That Deserve A Spot At Your Next Party

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When it comes to stocking up for a party, it is worlds easier to load up a cooler with cans than to lay out bottles of spirits and mixers on your kitchen counter. That said, beer and wine coolers are not everyone's thing — and building your own home bar, batching cocktails, or serving as your party's bartender for the night are also not always appealing (or cost-effective) tasks.

Luckily, there is a simple and cost-effective middle ground: canned cocktails, which come in a rainbow of colors, sizes, shapes, and flavors. Whether you are looking for some crushable cans for a summer pool party or hoping to impress at a dinnertime soirée, there is no shortage of canned cocktails available.

That said, with such a saturated market, it can be hard to know which cans are truly the best. Luckily, as a national and local food and beverage writer with celiac disease who avoids cans of beer at all costs, I have tried my fair share of canned cocktails — and I am excited to share some of the very best of them with you.