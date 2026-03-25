7 Store-Bought Margarita Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

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When it comes to tequila, margaritas are undeniably the most iconic cocktail of them all. Deliciously sweet, tart, and everything nice, they hit the spot every single time. It doesn't matter if you are a newbie tequila drinker or one with countless experiences regarding the spirit; classic margaritas are a mouthwatering delight. Making one from scratch isn't for everyone, though, especially if you want a hassle-free cocktail that's ready in a flash. Fortunately, the popularity of the legendary cocktail means you can easily snag a pre-made margarita mix at just about any liquor or grocery store to help you get the job done. Even so, every product won't provide drinkers with the same tasty results we all know and love. That's why I went on a mission to figure out which margarita mixes are worth your time and which ones leave you wishing you'd just made the drink from scratch.

Sorting the duds from the delicious margarita mixes was fairly simple once I got a taste. Still, just so you know, I relied on perceived quality, ability to complement tequila, overall flavor, and price to sort out my final ranking. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but all in good time, my margarita-loving friend. Before we get to that, let's see how the cards fell so you never wind up with a sub-par margarita mix again.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.