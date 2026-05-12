Your Complete Guide To Building Your Home Bar

If you are building out your home bar, chances are you are going to be using it to entertain yourself, your family, or guests. As such, it's important to keep it in an accessible location. Bar manager Robert Lang says that kitchen islands often become the de facto spot, as it's central to everything going on in the home. However, if you're working in a small kitchen or don't have any space on your island to spare, you may need to get creative and look for other potential spots.

"If you're creative enough, you can turn almost any corner into a home bar. A section of your kitchen counter, a makeup vanity table, a bookshelf, a spare room, and even a closet can be transformed into a home bar if you want," says cocktail expert Camille Wilson. Yu Jiang Zhao of Kobayashi Bar says that one of the most underrated spots for a home bar is a hallway console. "You get a back bar, drawers with tools, and a working area without crowding a living room corner," he says.

If you have a stairway in your home, you may want to turn the spot underneath it into a home bar alcove. Mixologist Sanwar Mal Khokhar suggests adding features like a reclaimed wood counter with a pendant light or even investing in a custom-built bar built into a dining table. Of course, you'll want to consider how much space you have and what you'd like to spend when deciding where to put it.