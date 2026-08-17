Give Cabinets A Dramatic Makeover: Buy Anthropologie Knobs For Up To 70% Off At This Craft Store
It's a common rabbit hole. Once you've clicked on a reel or scrolled through content with shiny and inviting kitchens, you are bombarded with images that make your own cooking arena suddenly feel a bit sad. Rather than look past it, why not infuse your own sense of style and a quick glow-up with new drawer hardware? If your budget is looking a little slim, Hobby Lobby has cabinet knobs and pulls that are legit Anthropologie dupes for a fraction of the price.
One TikTok user showed a substantial assortment of neatly arranged Hobby Lobby cabinet hardware, comparing their offerings to Anthropologie drawer pulls and knobs at significantly lower prices. Their findings included items priced as low as $5.99 that were selling at Anthropologie for $28. This price point seems like an incredibly reasonable spend to make your kitchen feel fresh and new in a flash. Whether the designs look like extensions of nature, vintage thrift finds, or even embellished stones, there is something to suit every aesthetic.
Making quick and easy kitchen upgrades
Whether you want an instant cosmetic upgrade or are renting and can't make huge kitchen changes, swapping out kitchen cabinet hardware is a great way to get a new look without much effort. For a more complete-looking overhaul, you can also change out your cabinet hinges. Or, consider other modest upgrades that don't require painting like inserting glass panels, opening up some shelving, or adding different lighting.
Hobby Lobby has a history of selling home decor items that mimic higher-end stores like Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Anthropologie. These items range from rattan baskets to vases and serving trays, but cabinet hardware might top them all, as you get to enjoy them each and every time you use your kitchen. Talk about a solid low-cost investment!
New cabinet hardware fits squarely with home expert advice on making a kitchen feel more cozy by adding personal touches. If you aren't sure which drawers and knobs to choose, one piece of guidance is to mix materials like metal, stone, or crystal. Go with your gut, so the design choice reflects your personal style. You can even continue the stylistic direction dictated by your new Hobby Lobby kitchen hardware with peel and stick wallpaper.