Give Cabinets A Dramatic Makeover: Buy Anthropologie Knobs For Up To 70% Off At This Craft Store

Whether you want an instant cosmetic upgrade or are renting and can't make huge kitchen changes, swapping out kitchen cabinet hardware is a great way to get a new look without much effort. For a more complete-looking overhaul, you can also change out your cabinet hinges. Or, consider other modest upgrades that don't require painting like inserting glass panels, opening up some shelving, or adding different lighting.

Hobby Lobby has a history of selling home decor items that mimic higher-end stores like Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Anthropologie. These items range from rattan baskets to vases and serving trays, but cabinet hardware might top them all, as you get to enjoy them each and every time you use your kitchen. Talk about a solid low-cost investment!

New cabinet hardware fits squarely with home expert advice on making a kitchen feel more cozy by adding personal touches. If you aren't sure which drawers and knobs to choose, one piece of guidance is to mix materials like metal, stone, or crystal. Go with your gut, so the design choice reflects your personal style. You can even continue the stylistic direction dictated by your new Hobby Lobby kitchen hardware with peel and stick wallpaper.