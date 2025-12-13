Upgrade Kitchen Cabinets Without Paint Or A Complicated Mess

Are you a renter with an undeniably ugly kitchen that you're not allowed to paint, or a parent who knows that bringing paint gallons into the house at all is inevitably going to cause disaster? If so, we're here to recommend that next time you want to switch up the vibe in your cooking space, rather than reaching for a paintbrush, try picking up some self-adhesive peel-and-stick wallpaper. A renter-friendly kitchen hack and fairly mess free, the material comes in all sorts of colors, patterns, and even textures. Plus, there is plenty of room for your creativity to shine through as well, as it is easy to get more imaginative with the design than you could with paint, and it's typically designed to be removable, making it less permanent too.

Of course, there are a few well-known cons of using peel-and-stick wallpaper, and we'd be remiss not to acknowledge them. For one thing, depending on the brand of wallpaper you use, there's a chance that it will leave residue on your cabinets when you try to remove it, or even pull off some of the paint — so if you're a renter looking to try this out, make sure you have a gallon of the original cabinet paint color on hand in case of repairs. Beyond that, it's also very time consuming, so make sure you have a decent amount of time set aside before you embark on this DIY, especially if having your kitchen half-painted, half-wallpapered is going to bother you.