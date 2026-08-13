15 Boozy Coca-Cola Drinks For The Perfect Labor Day Cookout

Coca-Cola is a favorite soda for many, myself included, and our love for it only grows when you consider all the tasty cocktails it has the power to bring together. When it comes to the world of mixology, everyone knows cola is great for simple highballs like rum and Coke or whiskey and Coke. However, its inherent sweetness and fizzy bubbles are capable of much more than those basic drinks alone. So, if you want to knock out two birds with one stone at your Labor Day cookout — pleasing those who imbibe and those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks — Coca-Cola is ready and waiting to help you and your guests beat the heat.

As someone who worked in bars and restaurants for 20 years, 10 of which were spent tending bar, I have ample experience tasting and creating cocktails that feature Coca-Cola. I also love the soda. Plain and simple. With this in mind, I was more than up to the task of curating a collection of boozy Coca-Cola drinks for the perfect Labor Day cookout. While many cocktails include the mixer, the ones that made my list are not only especially refreshing but are also sure to please the masses, two essential traits for a Labor Day celebration.