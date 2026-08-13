15 Boozy Coca-Cola Drinks For The Perfect Labor Day Cookout
Coca-Cola is a favorite soda for many, myself included, and our love for it only grows when you consider all the tasty cocktails it has the power to bring together. When it comes to the world of mixology, everyone knows cola is great for simple highballs like rum and Coke or whiskey and Coke. However, its inherent sweetness and fizzy bubbles are capable of much more than those basic drinks alone. So, if you want to knock out two birds with one stone at your Labor Day cookout — pleasing those who imbibe and those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks — Coca-Cola is ready and waiting to help you and your guests beat the heat.
As someone who worked in bars and restaurants for 20 years, 10 of which were spent tending bar, I have ample experience tasting and creating cocktails that feature Coca-Cola. I also love the soda. Plain and simple. With this in mind, I was more than up to the task of curating a collection of boozy Coca-Cola drinks for the perfect Labor Day cookout. While many cocktails include the mixer, the ones that made my list are not only especially refreshing but are also sure to please the masses, two essential traits for a Labor Day celebration.
1. Kalimotxo
Wine lovers rejoice! Our first Coca-Cola drink that is sure to help you pull off the perfect Labor Day cookout is called the kalimotxo (ca-lee-mo-cho), and it includes our favorite boozy grape-based beverage. The name may sound involved, but the Spanish-born drink couldn't be easier to concoct. All you need is red wine and Coca-Cola. Best of all, in this case, cheap red wine is ideal. In fact, boxed red wine more than fits the bill. Coca-Cola's inherent sweetness easily masks any lesser-than traits found in low-quality boxed wines, and also mellows out harsh acidic notes, so there's no reason to ruin a top-tier bottle when making the drink.
Considering boxed wine comes in bulk, is inexpensive, and you only need one other ingredient to make a kalimotxo, yeah, it's the perfect party drink. It's served over ice, too, so it's just as refreshing as sangria on a hot day. If you want to take the cocktail a step further, you can also garnish it with a squeeze of lemon or deepen the flavor with a dash of bitters.
2. Diesel
Next up is another crushable Coca-Cola drink that's perfect for sipping all day long: The diesel. A unique beer and soda combo enjoyed by Germans, it features a mix of Coke and light lager or pilsner beer, typically in equal parts. While combining beer and Coke may sound a bit out of the ordinary, it actually makes a winning pair with lots of appeal. In fact, the sweetness of the cola smooths out the beer's malty, hoppy notes so much that it'll make a beer drinker out of anyone. The caffeine also helps keep you and your guests' energy high throughout the day.
In addition to diesels being tasty, they also make the perfect Labor Day drink because they are carbonated and light overall, making them nothing if not refreshing. They are incredibly simple to create as well. Just fill a glass halfway with beer, top it off with Coke, and you're all set. You don't even need ice. In addition, diesels don't go overboard on the booze, so pacing yourself for a days-long celebration is easily attainable.
3. Batanga
The batanga is the next drink up for your consideration, and when it is time to turn the party up a bit more than you can with a simple, low alcohol drink like a diesel or a kalimotxo, it's got your back. Essentially a Mexican Cuba libre, it is made with blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, cola, and a salted rim. As you can see, it isn't tricky to make, but that's just one reason why it is a good pick for your Labor Day cookout. The batanga is also fizzy and bright thanks to the lime, and has a lovely balance of salt to sweet. The grassy, peppery elements in the tequila, and the salted rim, also cut through the saccharine taste of the Coke like they were made for it.
If you are a lover of agave-based spirits, you can also swap out the blanco tequila for mezcal to make what is often referred to as an Oaxaca libre. For my money, this recipe is where it's at. However, the smokiness of mezcal can be a deal-breaker for some people. The rich depth can be overpowering, and if you aren't into smoky drinks or food, it is often all you taste. As a result, I recommend buying a bottle of tequila and mezcal, so everyone at your party will be pleased.
4. Fernet and Coke
Often referred to as the "bartender's handshake" in the United States (at least by those in the know), Fernet-Branca is another fantastic spirit to pair with Coca-Cola. A dark, herbaceous Italian amaro, it boasts a layered taste that's hard to put your finger on. No surprises there, since it is made with a secret recipe featuring 27 ingredients. Despite the mystery, it boasts a rich licorice-forward flavor profile that is somewhat of an acquired taste. When you mix it with Coca-Cola, though, it becomes a crowd-pleasing delight.
Fernet-Branca is typically consumed as an after-dinner digestivo in Italy. However, in Argentina, fernet and Coke is a classic drink order, so there's no denying it has mass appeal for days. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan of sipping fernet all by itself, but when I pour it over ice and top it with Coca-Cola, the result is tasty enough to bring me over to the dark side. Just saying. In addition to likability, the refreshing ice and bubbles paired with the ease of creating the drink make it a shoo-in for a Labor Day cookout.
5. Coke mule
Everyone knows that Moscow mules are an ideal summer drink. Made with vodka, ginger beer, and fresh lime juice, they boast a bright, zesty flavor and a refreshing mouthfeel that's hard to beat. Even so, the classic cocktail is no stranger to upgrades. One rendition you may not have heard of, though, is the Coke mule (cheeky name, huh?), which adds Coca-Cola to the mix. When you swap out half of the ginger beer for cola, it leads to a deeper, sweeter taste that screams summertime enjoyment. It also adds a nice dose of caffeine, which could help you keep the party going.
Just like a classic Moscow mule, you can also play around with different spirits when making Coke mules. Tequila and mezcal are my favorites because they add a bright, earthy taste. Mezcal also adds a layer of smoke that easily stands out against a backdrop of potent Coca-Cola. Bourbon and whiskey are also fantastic picks for Coke mules. We all know they are a match made in heaven with cola, but adding ginger and lime to the equation ensures they stay light, bright, and, well, perfect for a Labor Day cookout.
6. Spezi-meister
While not common in the United States, a mix of cola and orange soda called spezi, is a popular beverage in Germany and other German-speaking countries. The mix is citrusy, sweet, and summery to say the least. While it is a tasty non-alcoholic drink all by itself — you can even buy it premixed in cans in some parts of Europe — adding Jägermeister to the drink leads to delicious results.
Referred to as a spezi-meister cocktail, the concoction delivers bright citrus flavors complemented by layered botanicals, a deep licorice flavor, and just enough sweetness to be refreshing on a warm day. I bet you never thought you'd hear someone call Jägermeister refreshing, but this drink proves it contains multitudes. Since you typically can't purchase spezi premixed Stateside, you'll have to mix it up for yourself. However, acquiring Coca-Cola and orange soda for your party won't be tricky. Plus, they'll both serve as fantastic soft drinks for kids and anyone who chooses not to imbibe.
7. Lounge lizard
The first boozy Coca-Cola drink featuring rum to grace our list is the lounge lizard. It's about time, too, because rum and sunny weather go hand-in-hand. Simple yet effective, the lounge lizard consists of dark rum, amaretto, and cola, and it punches well above its weight in the flavor department. If you're a fan of a classic rum and Coke, adding it to your Labor Day cookout's lineup of cocktails is a no-brainer.
The use of dark rum in a lounge lizard gives your average rum and Coke a deeper taste, paired with a spicy element that keeps things elevated. The inclusion of amaretto, a sweet Italian liqueur with a bold almond flavor, also mellows out the spice of the dark rum while cutting through the sugar of the cola. These traits lead to it being a perfect drink for cookouts. It's incredibly simple to mix up, features a nuanced, crowd-pleasing taste just about anyone can savor, and is bubbly and refreshing.
8. Piscola
In Chile, the piscola is synonymous with social gatherings and celebrations, and I think they've got it right. Not only is the drink super tasty, but it's unique, nearly effortless to execute, and refreshing to boot. So much so that I recommend we take a note from our neighbors in the Southern hemisphere when it comes time to plan the drink selection for your next Labor Day party.
The piscola cocktail is made with pisco (a South American spirit made from wine) and cola, that's it! You can also garnish it with a lemon or lime wedge, something I recommend, but talk about simple. Regardless, pisco is a light, refreshing spirit akin to brandy, but with a bold grape and citrus taste. Depending on the brand, it may also contribute earthy and herbal notes. Either way, though, it adds a specialized flavor to Coca-Cola that will leave your guests wanting more.
9. Spiked Roy Rogers
Roy Rogers, aka cola with grenadine (or some kind of cherry syrup), is a favorite of kids everywhere. It takes the already sweet taste of cola and adds another deep, rich layer with a bit of fruity goodness. When it comes to pleasing adults at your next Labor Day cookout, though, a plain Roy Rogers won't do. Fortunately, you don't have to come up with entirely different drinks to satisfy both crowds. Instead, you can simply spike the drink with your booze of choice.
Similar to a classic highball cocktail (featuring a simple mixer and a spirit), you can infuse a Roy Rogers with several types of liquor. For a more easy-drinking approach, vodka is the clear-cut pick. It gives the drink a boozy edge, but still lets the Coca-Cola and cherry syrup remain front and center. For a more nuanced recipe, I recommend tequila or bourbon, whichever strikes your fancy. I'm more of a tequila lady myself, but there's no denying that bourbon, cherry, and Coke make an outstanding team. Whichever route you take, start by adding the cherry syrup sparingly. It tends to be extra sweet, so going overboard is easier than many people expect.
10. Long Island iced tea
The legendary Long Island iced tea is known for getting the party started, and while I don't typically recommend them to everyone, serving one at the start of your Labor Day cookout is a surefire way to maximize the festivities. After all, the recipe features five types of booze — gin, rum, vodka, tequila, and triple sec — and if that doesn't kickstart good vibes, I don't know what will.
In addition to the litany of spirits, a Long Island iced tea also features either sour mix or lemonade, and a splash of Coca-Cola to finish it off. I recommend opting for lemonade; it blows any store-bought sour mix out of the water in terms of flavor. It's uber refreshing as well, and we all know that's good for a cookout. Coca-Cola may play a supporting role in this drink recipe, but it's present nonetheless. In addition, having a little leftover for the next morning is always a good idea in my book. For context, I'm one of those people who believes there's no better hangover cure than Coca-Cola — all you real ones out there know what I'm talking about.
11. Cherry Coke margarita
Mmm, margaritas. They have endless appeal, especially in the warmer months of the year, and they are also begging for a world of flavor upgrades. I am more than happy to oblige, too. So, may I present the cherry Coke margarita, a perfect Labor Day cookout cocktail. Tart, sweet, citrusy, and everything nice, it's just what you need to keep moods high while you savor the last shreds of summer.
Lucky us, the cherry Coke margarita is simpler to make than a fresh margarita, too. You can forgo the orange liqueur and simple syrup, and you don't need nearly as much fresh lime juice. Instead, all you need is Coca-Cola, muddled cherries, tequila, and a bit of lime juice. Nice. Once they are all mixed together, you get a bubbly, refreshing cocktail with a good amount of sweetness and a bright, tart, and citrusy pop of fruity goodness by way of the cherries and lime juice. If you like cherry limeade but want an adult version, look no further.
12. Minty cucumber rum and Coke
When it comes to a classic highball, rum and Coke is one of the best. However, if you want to make it stand out from the crowd, all it takes is a couple of fresh ingredients: Cucumber and mint. I know Coke, mint, and cucumber seem like an unlikely flavor pairing, but once you give one of these drinks a try, you are sure to become a fan. Both the mint and cucumber lend a cooling, herbaceous freshness to a typical rum and Coke that sends it over the top in terms of flavor. We all know cool and fresh is the name of the game at a Labor Day cookout as well, so it is a win-win.
Making a minty cucumber rum and Coke is as simple as tossing two thin slices of cucumber, a few mint leaves, and a shot of rum into the bottom of a glass, muddling, and topping with ice and cola. For the best results, make sure to slap the springs of mint on your palm before removing the leaves and adding them to your drink. When you do, it starts releasing the mint's inherent flavors and aromas, and the more of them that find their way into your cocktail, the better.
13. Fruity cola bourbon smash
A bourbon smash cocktail can mean a lot of different things. In fact, it's kind of a generic term used for any drink featuring the namesake ingredient, some kind of fruit, and a sweetener. No matter how you make them, though, bourbon smashes are deliciously summery and, as I'm sure you can guess, this makes them a stellar pick for entertaining guests outdoors. Fortunately, you can easily add Coke as your sweetener, too, so it hits all the hallmarks of a fizzy, caffeine-infused, boozy cocktail perfect for Labor Day cookouts
Lemon is one of the most common fruits used in a bourbon smash, but berries are also phenomenal picks. They add a sweet, fruity flavor to bourbon that makes it easier to sip on warm days. A peach raspberry bourbon smash is another crowd-pleasing pick, but it is a bit booze-forward as-is. The addition of Coca-Cola tones down the alcohol and adds some bubbles, allowing you to continue drinking them all day long, if you so choose.
14. Cola mojito
Mojitos are synonymous with warm-weather drinking fun. Minty, sweet, citrusy, and bubbly, they are the perfect cocktail to help you savor the last days of summer, especially if you add a bit of depth to the flavor with our tasty friend, Coca-Cola. That's right, it's a dream when infused into a classic mojito as well. The mint, lime, and Coke come together to create a drink with nearly endless appeal. It's nothing if not refreshing as well.
A cola mojito is made just like a classic mojito — with muddled mint and sugar (or simple syrup), fresh lime juice, and rum — but it calls for Coke instead of soda water. The result is an extra-sweet rendition with a jolt of caffeine. With this in mind, I recommend going light on the sugar or simple syrup, or maybe even leaving it out entirely. Coca-Cola will add lots of that flavor already. Plus, the bright lime juice, cooling mint, and rum should still be the stars of the show.
15. Colorado Bulldog
The last boozy Coca-Cola drink I recommend for a perfect Labor Day cookout is a Colorado Bulldog. It may not be the kind of crushable drink you enjoy all day long — it's made with heavy cream or milk, after all — but it makes a delicious after-dinner dessert drink. And no, I'm not just recommending it because I'm a Coloradan (it's our unofficial state drink). It truly is ideal for capping off the festivities. It certainly won't weigh you down like a heavy dessert, either.
For those of you who aren't already familiar with the drink, a Colorado Bulldog is a white Russian with a Coca-Cola float. Translation: It's made with vodka, coffee liqueur, heavy cream or milk, and a generous splash of Coca-Cola on top. Thanks to the cola infusion, a Colorado Bulldog is bubbly and much less dense than a white Russian, and those two things alone make it better-suited for the end of an outdoor party. Coffee and cream are always a winning combo as well, so appeal won't be an issue. The caffeine in the coffee liqueur and Coke might help you keep the party going well into the night as well. Considering Labor Day is often the last foray of summer, mix up a Colorado Bulldog and don't let it fade.